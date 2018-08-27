BuzzFeed News

"Power" Fans Have A Lot Of Opinions About What Happened To Kanan

Spoilers ahead!

By Krystie Lee Yandoli

Posted on August 27, 2018, at 10:31 a.m. ET

Power fans are freaking out about the unexpected events of last night's episode, and if you don't want to read spoilers then don't scroll any further.

Over the past couple of seasons, Kanan (50 Cent) and Tariq (Michael Rainey Jr.) have developed a close bond, despite Kanan consistently putting Tariq in harm's way.

Myles Aronowitz / Starz

But all of that came to a head last night when Tariq unexpectedly plotted against Kanan with his mom, Tasha (Naturi Naughton), to frame Kanan for the murder of a dirty cop, Raymond Jones (Marcus Callender).

Myles Aronowitz / Starz

It was a move that no one saw coming, not even Tariq's dad, Ghost (Omari Hardwick).

Myles Aronowitz

And after an violent shootout with police, Kanan was killed.

Kanan went out like a G #PowerTV #50Cent #Kanan
Eduardo @euphanasia_

Kanan went out like a G #PowerTV #50Cent #Kanan

So of course people had a LOT of feelings about this major character's death.

Phil.J @Philly_West1

Everyone: Kanan needs to die he’s trying to turn everyone against each other Everyone after Kanan is dead: #PowerTV https://t.co/evfHTphJ8C

✨r21 @rxd_21

Idc if I did see him dead 😭 kanan not really dead #PowerTV

Luv Wins ✊🏾 Resist 🌊🌊🌊 @luvwinsresist

Me when Kanan killed everyone but Tariq #powertv

Baby Grl💙 @Blkconnoisseur2

OFFICER: ARE YOU BEING HELD AGAINST YOUR WILL ? KANAN: GAH HEAD TELL HIM LIL N***A TARIQ: I DONT KNOW WHAT HE’S TALKING ABOUT US: #powertv #Powerstarz https://t.co/ZTsiTI4Ldo

Screw Dreams @DjScrewJr

How Tariq looked in the back of the police car when Kanan started murkin the laws #PowerTV

Phil.J @Philly_West1

That awkward moment when Kanan see Jukebox &amp; Shawn in heaven #PowerTV

Since Kanan came close to death back in Season 2, but surprised viewers by returning to the show, fans had a tough time accepting this new reality for 50 Cent's character.

🙄 @JAYMILLXZ__

Kanan escaped death once, he can do it again. Getcho ass off that table 😭 #PowerTV

@TEEVIBES_

when i seen Kanan on the table, i thought he was gone do this #PowerTV

kiera @KlERA612

Kanan told Tariq he’d never do him like he did Shawn and he stayed true to that to the very end #Powertv #PowerStarz

~And~ people weren't too thrilled that Kanan was killed before Dre (Rotimi), who has been at odds with Ghost all season.

Deante’ Hitchcock @DeanteVH

“Y’all killed Kanan and let Dre live. Streets is done.” - Jay Z

Kev @ItsKevinMM

How Kanan is dead before Dre is beyond me. #PowerStarz

50 Cent wrote a tribute to his late character on Instagram, saying, "Hey you know how it is in the fast life. So many different dreams goals disappointments and betrayals."

"KANAN thought Tariq was like him, and he was but he still his father’s son so he did some sucker shit."

Looks like Tasha finally had her revenge!

