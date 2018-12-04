“Inside Edition” Called Troye Sivan A Pete Davidson Lookalike In The “Thank U, Next” Video

CBS’s Inside Edition ran a segment Monday night covering Pete Davidson’s heartfelt Instagram post about being bullied following his breakup with Ariana Grande.

The segment broke down some of the ex-couple’s history and mentioned Grande’s “Thank U, Next” music video.

“In the video, she rehashes her failed engagement with Pete Davidson,” the Inside Edition reporter said in the segment.

But then the piece showed another clip from “Thank U, Next”: the moment Grande, dressed as Regina George from Mean Girls, shoves Australian pop star Troye Sivan, who makes a cameo in the video.