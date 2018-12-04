BuzzFeed News

Reporting To You

“Inside Edition” Called Troye Sivan A Pete Davidson Lookalike In The “Thank U, Next” Video

Arts & Entertainment

“Inside Edition” Called Troye Sivan A Pete Davidson Lookalike In The “Thank U, Next” Video

Wow at this Troye Sivan erasure.

By Krystie Lee Yandoli

Headshot of Krystie Lee Yandoli

Krystie Lee Yandoli

BuzzFeed News Reporter

Posted on December 4, 2018, at 1:07 p.m. ET

CBS

CBS’s Inside Edition ran a segment Monday night covering Pete Davidson’s heartfelt Instagram post about being bullied following his breakup with Ariana Grande.

The segment broke down some of the ex-couple’s history and mentioned Grande’s “Thank U, Next” music video.

“In the video, she rehashes her failed engagement with Pete Davidson,” the Inside Edition reporter said in the segment.

But then the piece showed another clip from “Thank U, Next”: the moment Grande, dressed as Regina George from Mean Girls, shoves Australian pop star Troye Sivan, who makes a cameo in the video.

CBS

“It appears that she shoves a Pete Davidson lookalike,” the Inside Edition reporter says, "then she literally closes the book on their relationship."

Um, excuse me? Appears? Pete Davidson? Lookalike? WTF?

It’s the hair, I guess?

youtube.com, Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images

Representatives for Inside Edition didn’t immediately respond to BuzzFeed News’ request for comment on whether they in fact know who Sivan is. (We also reached out to Sivan just because we thought it would be funny to hear what he would say about this.)

Sivan is, of course, a good friend of Grande’s; the two collaborated together earlier this year on Sivan’s song “Dance to This,” and Grande appeared in the video.

youtube.com

But it’s safe to say people were rather tickled by Inside Edition apparently having no idea who Sivan is.

"pete davidson look alike" 💀
🦌 @cheetoxxxic

"pete davidson look alike" 💀

Reply Retweet Favorite
@cheetoxxxic @maxbfriedman
Mitch • Fox @mitch_foxx

@cheetoxxxic @maxbfriedman

Reply Retweet Favorite
@cheetoxxxic
𝐤𝐚𝐲: 150 @sweetierem

@cheetoxxxic

Reply Retweet Favorite
The best part of 2018 was a local news station calling Troy Sivan a Pete Davidson lookalike
Simulated Mami @mondayth0t

The best part of 2018 was a local news station calling Troy Sivan a Pete Davidson lookalike

Reply Retweet Favorite
i’m troye sivan and i’m auditioning for the role of pete davidson https://t.co/Ih4yla1Jvo
SΞAN @Seanlofficial

i’m troye sivan and i’m auditioning for the role of pete davidson https://t.co/Ih4yla1Jvo

Reply Retweet Favorite

Anyway, as one final lesson for those who do not know, this is Troye Sivan.

Ryan Pierse / Getty Images

And THIS is Pete Davidson.

Thank u, next!
Angela Weiss / AFP / Getty Images

Thank u, next!

ADVERTISEMENT