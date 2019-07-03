Perez Hilton Defended His Apology To Mischa Barton On “The Hills: New Beginnings”

After Mischa Barton confronted Perez Hilton on Monday night’s episode of The Hills: New Beginnings, the celebrity gossip blogger is defending his apology to the actor even though their interaction ended in conflict.

“I’m not perfect. I’m not Oprah,” Perez Hilton told BuzzFeed News’ Twitter morning show AM to DM on Wednesday. “The big difference is, I try to do better.”

In the most recent episode of the MTV reboot, Barton told Hilton that she felt bullied and targeted by him for years, saying that he had a negative impact on her career and personal life.

She also elaborated on this on Heidi and Spencer Pratt’s podcast, which aired on the reality show, saying that she resented Hilton for the negative blog posts he wrote about her at the height of her fame in the early 2000s.

“He was the face of a certain brand of hate,” she said.

According to Hilton, Spencer Pratt texted him after Barton appeared on the podcast and told him what she had said. This prompted Hilton to send Barton a private video that “was a very personal, sincere, private apology.”

“I didn’t want to do anything public back then because I didn’t want people to think ... that I wasn’t being genuine, that I was doing it for any ulterior motives,” he told AM to DM.