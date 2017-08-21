BuzzFeed News

People Have A Lot Of Feelings About Sansa And Arya On This Week's "Game Of Thrones"

"SANSA AND ARYA NEED TO STOP COMPARING THEIR SUFFERING!" Warning: Lots of spoilers ahead!

By Krystie Lee Yandoli

August 21, 2017

If you haven't watched Game of Thrones Season 7, Episode 6 yet, well, read this post at your own risk because it's FULL of spoilers!

Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
HBO / Via giphy.com

So, a lot went down on the most recent episode of GoT: Jon Snow and his chosen pack of men went north of the Wall and fought a bunch of White Walkers, the Night King killed Viserion (one of the dragons), and Jon and Daenerys had a ~moment~.

Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
HBO

Meanwhile, the tension that's been building up between Arya and Sansa Stark since they reunited finally came to a head.

HBO

Arya confronted Sansa about the scroll that Littlefinger planted for Arya to find. It was the note that the Lannisters made Sansa write to her brother Robb, calling Ned Stark a traitor and asking Robb to join sides with her "beloved Joffrey."

HBO
Sansa told her sister she didn't have a choice, and that she was just trying to survive.

HBO

The conversation didn't exactly go well, and it ended in a tense, awkward fight.

HBO

Later in the episode, Sansa was sneaking around and poking through Arya's things when she discovered her sister's face collection.

HBO

Arya caught her in the act and creepily explained her training with the Many-Faced God.

HBO
She even picked up a knife from the table and carried it over to Sansa, saying she wondered what it would be like to wear Sansa's face. (Seriously, it was creepy.)

HBO

It was all very...intense.

HBO

And it's unclear how things are going to shape up between Sansa and Arya in the Season 7 finale.

HBO

But after this latest episode, a lot of people expressed their concern for the Stark sisters while watching them struggle to get along.

Arya: All I need is your face *grabs knife* Sansa: #GameOfThrones #ThronesYall
Watching Arya and Sansa drag each other like #GameofThrones #ThronesYall
Me, watching these Arya and Sansa scenes: #gots7
Some people think they should be on the same side, considering they've both been through a lot.

SANSA AND ARYA NEED TO STOP COMPARING THEIR SUFFERING! YOU BOTH SUFFERED ATROCITIES!! YALL NEED COME TOGETHER!!… https://t.co/qSmrLHxKb9
Y'all expect me to buy Arya's "you smiled while father died" bs when she canonically saw Sansa screaming after Joff… https://t.co/8Gpa79FYmR
Others made jokes about the whole Arya wanting to steal Sansa's face thing.

When Sansa tries on one of Arya's faces.... #GameOfThrones
Arya talking to Sansa like #GameOfThrones #ThronesYall
Arya: I could even become you. Sansa: #GameOfThrones
There were also plenty of jokes.

Sansa: *breathes* Arya: YOu UsEd tO BreAtHe IN PreTtY DrEEsSes WHeN YOu WerE 13 YoU bItCH #GameOfThones
Arya brought up Sansa's old tweets, that's crazy
Sansa: I was just a child Arya: i WaS juSt A cHiLD #GameOfThrones #GameofThrones7 #GoTS7e7 #ThronesYall #freefolk
Here's to hoping these two can make peace.

And I just hope Brienne can mend this rift between Arya and Sansa, or that Arya knows Baelish is playing her and she's playing him.
