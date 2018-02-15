These Teachers Died Protecting Their Students During The Florida School Shooting

"Mr. Beigel was my hero and he still will forever be my hero.”

A beloved teacher and coach are being hailed as heroes Thursday after giving their lives to save children during the mass shooting at a South Florida high school.

Geography teacher Scott Beigel and football coach Aaron Feis both put their own safety aside for that of their students when a shooter stormed Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, and opened fire with an assault rifle.

"Mr. Beigel was my hero and he still will forever be my hero," high school freshman Kelsey Friend told CNN on Thursday. "I will never forget the actions that he took for me and for the fellow students of the classroom … I am alive today because of him."



Friend said she and some classmates left their classroom when they heard the fire alarm go off Wednesday, but turned around when they heard gunfire. Beigel had several students hiding out in his locked classroom, but he unlocked the door to let in Friend and the other students. They made it inside safely but Beigel wound up getting shot and killed by the shooter.

"I had ran in, thinking [Beigel] was behind me, but he was not ... I heard the gunshots, and I heard the shooter walk down the hallway,” Friend said. “When we were all piled up by the desk ... my friend said, '[Beigel] is not moving. He is laying in the doorway.'"

In a tearful, on-air interview with CNN, Friend said that Beigel saved her life and specifically addressed his family, saying Beigel was a great person.

