Here Are The Winners Of The 2022 Oscars
The awards ceremony was underway Sunday evening in Los Angeles.
Best Supporting Actress
WINNER: Ariana DeBose, West Side Story
Jessie Buckley, The Lost Daughter
Judi Dench, Belfast
Kirsten Dunst, The Power of the Dog
Aunjanue Ellis, King Richard
Best Achievement in Sound
WINNER: Dune
Belfast
No Time to Die
The Power of the Dog
West Side Story
Best Cinematography
WINNER: Dune
Nightmare Alley
The Power of the Dog
The Tragedy of Macbeth
West Side Story
Best Documentary Short Subject
WINNER: The Queen of Basketball
Audible
Lead Me Home
Three Songs for Benazir
When We Were Bullies
Best Visual Effects
WINNER: Dune
Free Guy
No Time to Die
Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings
Spiderman: No Way Home
Best Animated Feature Film
WINNER: Encanto
Flee
Luca
The Mitchells vs. the Machines
Raya and the Last Dragon
Best Animated Short Film
WINNER: The Windshield Wiper
Affairs of the Art
Bestia
Boxballet
Robin Robin
Best Supporting Actor
WINNER: Troy Kotsur, Coda
Ciarán Hinds, Belfast
Jesse Plemons, The Power of the Dog
J.K. Simmons, Being the Ricardos
Kodi Smit-McPhee, The Power of the Dog
Best International Feature Film
WINNER: Drive My Car (Japan)
Flee (Denmark)
The Hand of God (Italy)
Lunana: A Yak in the Classroom (Bhutan)
The Worst Person in the World (Norway)
Best Live-Action Short Film
WINNER: The Long Goodbye
Ala-Kachuu — Take and Run
The Dress
On My Mind
Please Hold
Best Costume Design
WINNER: Cruella
Cyrano
Dune
Nightmare Alley
West Side Story
Best Original Screenplay
WINNER: Belfast
Don't Look Up
King Richard
Licorice Pizza
The Worst Person in the World
Best Adapted Screenplay
WINNER: Coda
Drive My Car
Dune
The Lost Daughter
The Power of the Dog
Best Score
WINNER: Dune
Don't Look Up
Encanto
Parallel Mothers
The Power of the Dog
Best Film Editing
WINNER: Dune
Don't Look Up
King Richard
The Power of the Dog
Tick, Tick...Boom!
Best Director
WINNER: Jane Campion, The Power of the Dog
Kenneth Branagh, Belfast
Ryusuke Hamaguchi, Drive My Car
Paul Thomas Anderson, Licorice Pizza
Steven Spielberg, West Side Story
Best Actor
WINNER: Will Smith, King Richard
Javier Bardem, Being the Ricardos
Benedict Cumberbatch, The Power of the Dog
Andrew Garfield, Tick, Tick...Boom!
Denzel Washington, The Tragedy of Macbeth
Best Makeup and Hairstyling
WINNER: The Eyes of Tammy Faye
Coming 2 America
Cruella
Dune
House of Gucci
Best Actress
WINNER: Jessica Chastain, The Eyes of Tammy Faye
Olivia Colman, The Lost Daughter
Penélope Cruz, Parallel Mothers
Nicole Kidman, Being the Ricardos
Kristen Stewart, Spencer
Best Picture
WINNER: Coda
Belfast
Don't Look Up
Drive My Car
Dune
King Richard
Licorice Pizza
Nightmare Alley
The Power of the Dog
West Side Story
