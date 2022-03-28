Here Are The Winners Of The 2022 Oscars

The awards ceremony was underway Sunday evening in Los Angeles.

Krystie Lee Yandoli
Best Supporting Actress

Ariana DeBose accepting the award for Best Supporting Actress.

WINNER: Ariana DeBose, West Side Story

Jessie Buckley, The Lost Daughter

Judi Dench, Belfast

Kirsten Dunst, The Power of the Dog

Aunjanue Ellis, King Richard

Best Achievement in Sound

Mac Ruth, Mark Mangini, Theo Green, Doug Hemphill, and Ron Bartlett accept the award for Best Sound.

WINNER: Dune

Belfast

No Time to Die

The Power of the Dog

West Side Story

Best Cinematography

Cinematographer Greig Fraser accepts the award for Best Cinematography.

WINNER: Dune

Nightmare Alley

The Power of the Dog

The Tragedy of Macbeth

West Side Story

Best Documentary Short Subject

Filmmaker Ben Proudfoot accepting the award for Best Documentary Short Subject.

WINNER: The Queen of Basketball

Audible

Lead Me Home

Three Songs for Benazir

When We Were Bullies

Best Visual Effects

Paul Lambert, Tristan Myles, Brian Connor, and Gerd Nefzer accept the award for Best Visual Effects.

WINNER: Dune

Free Guy

No Time to Die

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings

Spiderman: No Way Home

Best Animated Feature Film

Jared Bush, Byron Howard, Yvett Merino, and Clark Spencer accept the award for Best Animated Feature Film.

WINNER: Encanto

Flee

Luca

The Mitchells vs. the Machines

Raya and the Last Dragon

Best Animated Short Film

Director and animator Alberto Mielgo and producer Leo Sanchez accepts the award for Best Animated Short Film.

WINNER: The Windshield Wiper

Affairs of the Art

Bestia

Boxballet

Robin Robin

Best Supporting Actor

Troy Kotsur accepts the award for Actor in a Supporting Role.

WINNER: Troy Kotsur, Coda

Ciarán Hinds, Belfast

Jesse Plemons, The Power of the Dog

J.K. Simmons, Being the Ricardos

Kodi Smit-McPhee, The Power of the Dog

Best International Feature Film

Director Ryusuke Hamaguchi accepts the award for Best International Feature Film.

WINNER: Drive My Car (Japan)

Flee (Denmark)

The Hand of God (Italy)

Lunana: A Yak in the Classroom (Bhutan)

The Worst Person in the World (Norway)

Best Live-Action Short Film

Aneil Karia and Riz Ahmed accept the award for Best-Live Action Short Film.

WINNER: The Long Goodbye

Ala-Kachuu — Take and Run

The Dress

On My Mind

Please Hold

Best Costume Design

Costume designer Jenny Beavan accepts the award for Best Costume Design.

WINNER: Cruella

Cyrano

Dune

Nightmare Alley

West Side Story

Best Original Screenplay

Filmmaker Kenneth Branagh accepts the award for Best Original Screenplay.

WINNER: Belfast

Don't Look Up

King Richard

Licorice Pizza

The Worst Person in the World

Best Adapted Screenplay

Sian Heder accepts the award for Best Adapted Screenplay.

WINNER: Coda

Drive My Car

Dune

The Lost Daughter

The Power of the Dog

Best Score

Composer Hans Zimmer, who didn't attend Sunday night's Oscars, performing in London.

WINNER: Dune

Don't Look Up

Encanto

Parallel Mothers

The Power of the Dog

Best Film Editing

Joe Walker accepts the award for Best Film Editing.

WINNER: Dune

Don't Look Up

King Richard

The Power of the Dog

Tick, Tick...Boom!

Best Director

Jane Campion accepts the award for Best Director.

WINNER: Jane Campion, The Power of the Dog

Kenneth Branagh, Belfast

Ryusuke Hamaguchi, Drive My Car

Paul Thomas Anderson, Licorice Pizza

Steven Spielberg, West Side Story

Best Actor

Will Smith accepts the award for Best Actor in a Leading Role.

WINNER: Will Smith, King Richard

Javier Bardem, Being the Ricardos

Benedict Cumberbatch, The Power of the Dog

Andrew Garfield, Tick, Tick...Boom!

Denzel Washington, The Tragedy of Macbeth

Best Makeup and Hairstyling

Linda Dowds, Stephanie Ingram, and Justin Raleigh accept the award for Best Makeup and Hairstyling.

WINNER: The Eyes of Tammy Faye

Coming 2 America

Cruella

Dune

House of Gucci

Best Actress

Jessica Chastain accepts the award for Actress in a Leading Role.

WINNER: Jessica Chastain, The Eyes of Tammy Faye

Olivia Colman, The Lost Daughter

Penélope Cruz, Parallel Mothers

Nicole Kidman, Being the Ricardos

Kristen Stewart, Spencer

Best Picture

Coda producers Philippe Rousselet, Fabrice Gianfermi, and Patrick Wachsberger accepting the award for Best Picture.

WINNER: Coda

Belfast

Don't Look Up

Drive My Car

Dune

King Richard

Licorice Pizza

Nightmare Alley

The Power of the Dog

West Side Story

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates, and follow BuzzFeed News on Twitter.

