Oprah Said She Invited Meghan Markle's Mom To Lunch At Her House And Gave Her Kumquats

"She said, 'I love kumquats,' and I said, 'I have a kumquat tree!’”

Posted on June 13, 2018, at 11:44 a.m. ET

Oprah Winfrey was one of the many celebrities in attendance at Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's royal wedding back in May.

Ian West / AFP / Getty Images

And before attending the royal wedding, Winfrey also spent some time with Doria Ragland, Markle's mom. Rumors started to swirl about Winfrey trying to snag an exclusive interview with the new Duchess of Sussex’s mom.

Wpa Pool / Getty Images, Ian West / AFP / Getty Images

But at the premiere of the Oprah Winfrey Network’s new TV series Love Is , Winfrey denied those rumors, explaining that Ragland visited her California home for some yoga and lunch.

etonline.com

"The story was that Meghan's mom had come to my house and she left laden with gifts," Winfrey told Entertainment Tonight. "You know what the gifts were? First of all, she's great at yoga, so I said, 'Bring your yoga mat and your sneaks in case we just want to do yoga on the lawn.' So one of the bags was a yoga mat and the other was lunch."

etonline.com
Winfrey said she also encouraged Ragland to take some kumquats home from her kumquat tree. The two had dessert made of fresh kumquats after their lunch, which is when Winfrey learned that Markle’s mom is a fan of the fruit.

etonline.com

"She said, 'I love kumquats,' and I said, 'I have a kumquat tree! You want some kumquats?' So it was a basket of kumquats, people," Winfrey said. "For all of the people who said I am getting her gifts and I'm trying to bribe her for an interview -- they were kumquats. If kumquats can get you an interview, I’m all for it!"

etonline.com

Speaking about the Royal Wedding itself, Winfrey said the historic event “was more than a wedding. ... It was a cultural moment.”

Wpa Pool / Getty Images

“You could not be there or watching on television...and not feel that there was a shift that just happened in the middle of it. I think it's bigger than them and I think it bodes well for hope for all of us."

