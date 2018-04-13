BuzzFeed News

An “On My Block” Actor Appears To Have Tweeted Support Of Trump. Fans Want Her Character Killed Off Or Recast.

Netflix confirmed the show is officially getting a second season, but it's not yet confirmed if actor Ronni Hawk will be a part of it. (Light spoilers ahead.)

By Krystie Lee Yandoli

Posted on April 13, 2018, at 4:01 p.m. ET

On My Block, a Netflix series about a group of high schoolers growing up in a fictional inner-city suburb in California, has officially been renewed for a second season, the streaming service confirmed to BuzzFeed News on Friday.

John O. Flexor / Netflix

But news of the show’s renewal also comes as fans are criticizing Ronni Hawk, an actor on the show who plays a Latina character named Olivia, after apparently uncovering old tweets about her supporting Donald Trump.

Maury Phillips / Getty Images

Writer Vanessa Taylor last month tweeted screenshots of apparent tweets from Hawk, one of which reads, "Go @realdonaldtrump please bring America back!!!"

so i guess the season finale is only 1/2 as sad now #OnMyBlock
vanessa @BaconTribe

so i guess the season finale is only 1/2 as sad now #OnMyBlock

(BuzzFeed News could not independently verify the tweet which stated express support of Trump, but the avatar matched one that Hawk used until at least November. Taylor did not immediately respond to a request for comment.)

Hawk did tweet out two American flag emojis and one heart emoji early in the morning on Nov. 9, 2016, after Donald Trump was officially elected president. (She deleted this tweet Friday after BuzzFeed News took a screenshot.)

Neither Hawk nor her representatives responded to BuzzFeed News’ request for comment on whether the tweets reflected her political beliefs.
Twitter: @ronnihawk

Neither Hawk nor her representatives responded to BuzzFeed News’ request for comment on whether the tweets reflected her political beliefs.

When the show premiered in March, On My Block was lauded for its positive representation of young people of color on TV. The show stars Sierra Capri (Monse), Diego Tinoco (Cesar), Jason Genao (Ruby), and Brett Gray (Jamal).

John O. Flexor / Netflix

In the Season 1 finale, Olivia and Ruby are shot at Olivia’s quinceañera, leaving viewers unsure about the fate of these two characters.

Netflix

Hawk tweeted her excitement about the Season 2 announcement earlier today.

Season 2 #OnMyBlock @netflix 🎉🎉 👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼 https://t.co/WE812w8u5F
Ronni Hawk @ronnihawk

Season 2 #OnMyBlock @netflix 🎉🎉 👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼 https://t.co/WE812w8u5F

But some fans are saying they want Netflix to either recast Hawk or kill Olivia off the show.

Just found out that Ronni Hawk IS or WAS a Trump supporter.... YIKES. Hope Olivia dies
apricot princess 💌 @majesticmonica_

Just found out that Ronni Hawk IS or WAS a Trump supporter.... YIKES. Hope Olivia dies

me finding out ronni hawk aka olivia from on my block is a trump supporter but plays a latinx who’s parents get mf deported https://t.co/KCLiMg8tws
emma loves jerome @citybluez

me finding out ronni hawk aka olivia from on my block is a trump supporter but plays a latinx who’s parents get mf deported https://t.co/KCLiMg8tws

ronni hawk is a trump supporter who is playing the role of a mexican girl who’s parents were deported. STOP TRYING TO DEFEND HER IM TIRED OF YALL https://t.co/9C969DFiVz
ً @buckysimon

ronni hawk is a trump supporter who is playing the role of a mexican girl who’s parents were deported. STOP TRYING TO DEFEND HER IM TIRED OF YALL https://t.co/9C969DFiVz

me watching ronni hawk audition for hispanic roles after she expressed support and voted for trump
becca @griffinsmoon

me watching ronni hawk audition for hispanic roles after she expressed support and voted for trump

When reached, Netflix declined to comment on Hawk.

