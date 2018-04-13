An “On My Block” Actor Appears To Have Tweeted Support Of Trump. Fans Want Her Character Killed Off Or Recast.
Netflix confirmed the show is officially getting a second season, but it's not yet confirmed if actor Ronni Hawk will be a part of it. (Light spoilers ahead.)
On My Block, a Netflix series about a group of high schoolers growing up in a fictional inner-city suburb in California, has officially been renewed for a second season, the streaming service confirmed to BuzzFeed News on Friday.
But news of the show’s renewal also comes as fans are criticizing Ronni Hawk, an actor on the show who plays a Latina character named Olivia, after apparently uncovering old tweets about her supporting Donald Trump.
Writer Vanessa Taylor last month tweeted screenshots of apparent tweets from Hawk, one of which reads, "Go @realdonaldtrump please bring America back!!!"
Hawk did tweet out two American flag emojis and one heart emoji early in the morning on Nov. 9, 2016, after Donald Trump was officially elected president. (She deleted this tweet Friday after BuzzFeed News took a screenshot.)
When the show premiered in March, On My Block was lauded for its positive representation of young people of color on TV. The show stars Sierra Capri (Monse), Diego Tinoco (Cesar), Jason Genao (Ruby), and Brett Gray (Jamal).
In the Season 1 finale, Olivia and Ruby are shot at Olivia’s quinceañera, leaving viewers unsure about the fate of these two characters.
Hawk tweeted her excitement about the Season 2 announcement earlier today.
But some fans are saying they want Netflix to either recast Hawk or kill Olivia off the show.
When reached, Netflix declined to comment on Hawk.
