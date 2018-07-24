Four More Women Said To Be In Keith Raniere And Allison Mack’s Alleged Sex Cult Were Arrested

Four more people, including a wealthy heiress, were arrested Tuesday in New York in connection with the NXIVM self-help group that federal officials say contained a secret sex cult led by Keith Raniere and former Smallville star Allison Mack.

Clare Bronfman, an heir to the Seagram’s liquor fortune; Kathy Russell, a bookkeeper for NXIVM; Nancy Salzman, the NXIVM president; and her daughter, Lauren Salzman, were all charged with racketeering conspiracy. Mack and Raniere were also charged with racketeering conspiracy via the superseding indictment.

Federal prosecutors in Brooklyn said the women, along with Mack, were part of Raniere's inner circle and served as leaders in the NXIVM pyramid organization. Mack and Lauren Salzman were also allegedly “first-line masters" in the DOS sex cult where members were branded with Raniere's initials.

In addition to servicing Raniere, DOS members had their diets controlled and were required to respond to Raniere's calls at all hours of the night. They were also said to be required to do chores or manual labor, resulting in forced labor charges against some of the defendants.



The defendants were alleged to have variously engaged in identity theft, wire fraud, and money laundering.

Raniere and Bronfman allegedly schemed to obtain the email passwords of his critics in order to monitor their communications. After one of his sexual partners died, he and Bronfman were alleged to have fraudulently used the woman's credit card and banking information.