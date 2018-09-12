Norm Macdonald Was Dropped From "The Tonight Show" After Defending Roseanne Barr And Louis C.K.

Comedian Norm Macdonald was dropped from a scheduled appearance on NBC’s The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Tuesday after he criticized the #MeToo movement and defended Louis C.K. and Roseanne Barr in an interview with the Hollywood Reporter.

“Out of sensitivity to our audience and in light of Norm Macdonald’s comments in the press today, The Tonight Show has decided to cancel his appearance on Tuesday’s telecast,” a representative for NBC said in a statement to BuzzFeed News.



In the Hollywood Reporter interview, which was done to promote his new Netflix show, Macdonald said, "I'm happy the #MeToo movement has slowed down a little bit."

“It used to be, ‘One hundred women can't be lying.’ And then it became, ‘One woman can't lie,'" he said. "And that became, ‘I believe all women.’ And then you're like, 'What?' Like, that Chris Hardwick guy I really thought got the blunt end of the stick there.”

Macdonald went on to say that he sympathized for his friend Roseanne Barr, who was fired from ABC’s revival of Roseanne after she compared black political adviser Valerie Jarrett to an ape. Macdonald said he convinced Louis C.K., another friend who admitted to acts of sexual misconduct last fall, to call Barr after her show was canceled and give her advice.

“There are very few people that have gone through what they have, losing everything in a day,” Macdonald said. “Of course, people will go, ‘What about the victims?’ But you know what? The victims didn't have to go through that."