“Game Of Thrones” Star Nikolaj Coster-Waldau Said Princess Shireen Being Burned Alive On The Show Was "So Brutal"

With Game of Thrones approaching its final season, Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, who stars as Jaime Lannister on the hit HBO series, reminisced about the character who he thinks suffered the most devastating death so far.

“There’s the sadness of not going to work with a certain actor. But if you look at the story, by far the most horrendous one was Princess Shireen when she was burned,” Coster-Waldau told BuzzFeed News’ Profile. “I thought that was so brutal.”

Princess Shireen was the daughter of Stannis Baratheon, who was one of those asserting their claim to the Iron Throne. Fans were introduced to Shireen, her face left scarred by Greyscale as an infant, in Season 3, when she builds a friendship with Davos Seaworth — she even teaches him how to read.

In Season 5, Melisandre convinces Stannis that he needs to sacrifice his own daughter to the Lord of Light so that his army will be successful in its conquests. As a result, Shireen is tragically and publicly burned alive. Her death also signals to Baratheon soldiers how extreme his dedication to the Lord of Light has become, prompting many to abandon him. Ultimately, Stannis is killed by Brienne of Tarth.