Nicole Kidman's Powerful Acceptance Speech At The Golden Globes Was Incredibly Moving

Arts & Entertainment / goldenglobes

"I hope we can elicit change through the stories we tell and the way we tell them."

By Krystie Lee Yandoli

Posted on January 7, 2018, at 8:55 p.m. ET

On Sunday, Nicole Kidman won the first Golden Globe of the night.

Kidman won in the Best Actress in a Miniseries or TV Movie category for playing Celeste Wright, a victim of domestic violence, on HBO's critically acclaimed Big Little Lies.

After thanking a host of people — including her costars Reese Witherspoon, Laura Dern, Zoë Kravitz, and Shailene Woodley — the actor used her speech to talk about the importance of her BLL character in light of recent conversations about sexual misconduct in Hollywood.

"This character that I played represents something that is the center of our conversation right now: abuse," Kidman said.

"I do believe, and I hope, we can elicit change through the stories we tell and the way we tell them," she continued.

"Let's keep the conversation alive. Let's do it."

People in the audience, including costars Witherspoon and Dern, as well as Kidman's husband, Keith Urban, looked enraptured by her speech.

Here's Kidman's full speech:

