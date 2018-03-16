BuzzFeed News

Reporting To You

The New "Avengers: Infinity War" Trailer Is Here And People Are Worried About Captain America

Arts & Entertainment

The New "Avengers: Infinity War" Trailer Is Here And People Are Worried About Captain America

Is this the end for Captain America?

By Krystie Lee Yandoli

Headshot of Krystie Lee Yandoli

Krystie Lee Yandoli

BuzzFeed News Reporter

Posted on March 16, 2018, at 10:19 a.m. ET

A brand new trailer for Avengers: Infinity War dropped on Friday.

View this video on YouTube
youtube.com

The new Marvel movie features members of the Avengers superhero squad, including Iron Man (Robert Downey Jr.), Thor (Chris Hemsworth), and Captain America (Chris Evans).

Marvel / Disney / Via youtube.com

All of the Marvel superheroes gather together in the third Avengers movie to fight against Thanos (Josh Brolin), who's on a mission to collect the Infinity Stones that will give him the ability to rule the world or destroy the universe or something.

Marvel / Disney / Via youtube.com

A ~lot~ goes down in the trailer, and we even get some fresh glimpses of THE Black Panther (Chadwick Boseman), Okoye (Danai Gurira), and some of the Dora Milaje in the trailer.

Marvel / Disney / Via youtube.com
ADVERTISEMENT

SWOOOOOOON.

Marvel / Disney / Via youtube.com

But a lot of people are specifically worried about Captain America battling Thanos.

How the hell is Captain America battling Thanos one-on-one?! #InfinityWar
Damien Woody @damienwoody

How the hell is Captain America battling Thanos one-on-one?! #InfinityWar

Reply Retweet Favorite
ME AFTER WATCHING CAPTAIN AMERICA RESIST THANOS PUNCH #InfinityWarTrailer
Dear Panthers, make a damn move @wintieown

ME AFTER WATCHING CAPTAIN AMERICA RESIST THANOS PUNCH #InfinityWarTrailer

Reply Retweet Favorite
Thanos when he was fighting captain America
𝓚𝓲𝓷𝓰 𝓓𝓪𝓷𝓲 @flutterjoons

Thanos when he was fighting captain America

Reply Retweet Favorite
ADVERTISEMENT

That's because the trailer ends with what looks like Captain America taking on Thanos one-on-one.

Marvel / Disney

Thanos is all like, NBD.

Marvel / Disney

But the poor old Captain seems to be struggling.

Marvel / Disney

The scene had fans wondering if Captain America will meet his end in this film.

YOU READY TO FOLLOW CAPTAIN AMERICA INTO THE JAWS OF DEATH?
sarah @holloser

YOU READY TO FOLLOW CAPTAIN AMERICA INTO THE JAWS OF DEATH?

Reply Retweet Favorite
ADVERTISEMENT
Captain America was like this to Thanos #InfinityWar
Matthew T'Cherry @MatthewACherry

Captain America was like this to Thanos #InfinityWar

Reply Retweet Favorite
Damn, is everybody about to die??????! Da fuq, Marvel?! #InfinityWar
sydney scott @sydneymscott

Damn, is everybody about to die??????! Da fuq, Marvel?! #InfinityWar

Reply Retweet Favorite

  1. So, what do you think? Is Captain America going to die in this film?

    So, what do you think? Is Captain America going to die in this film?
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Yep. He's boned.
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Nah, he'll be fine.
Oops. Something went wrong. Please try again later
Looks like we are having a problem on the server.
So, what do you think? Is Captain America going to die in this film?
  1.  
    vote votes
  2.  
    vote votes
View Results View Results Go Back And Vote Go Back And Vote

The film comes out in theaters on April 27.

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT