Netflix’s “Dash & Lily” Delivers The Escapism We All Need During The Pandemic

“I feel these characters actually have something to say about the world we're in now and how to get through it,” series creator Joe Tracz said.

When Joe Tracz set out to adapt the YA novel Dash & Lily’s Book of Dares as a Netflix series starring Midori Francis and Austin Abrams, the world was a different place. The coronavirus pandemic hadn’t yet hit, so he was able to film the charming, holiday romantic comedy in New York City during a time before masks, social distancing, and fears of getting sick on set. It wasn’t until it was in postproduction that Dash & Lily shut down in March and crew members had to work remotely. Tracz told BuzzFeed News that working on the show while grappling with the beginning of the pandemic was a coping mechanism. “Those first few weeks for me were just so full of fear and terror as life changed without us even realizing that was a possibility, and for me working on the show and seeing the scenes of New York when it was bustling and all these places I loved and wanted to be at again was actually how I coped during those first few weeks,” Tracz said. “I took a lot of comfort in the fact that New York is a city that has been through so much and it's always survived, and just seeing New York and New Yorkers onscreen was a way of reminding myself that we're going to get through this.”

Dash & Lily, which started streaming on Netflix in November, follows high schoolers Dash (Abrams) and Lily (Francis) on a hopeful adventure around New York City through Hanukkah, Christmas, and New Year’s Eve. During the holiday season, Christmas-loving Lily leaves a red notebook for someone to find at her favorite bookstore, the Strand, asking them to answer questions about themself and embark on a journey of clues that will eventually reveal her identity. Enter Dash, a cynic who doesn’t find much joy in the holidays, who comes across Lily’s notebook and decides to participate in her subsequent scavenger hunt around New York. They write back and forth to each other, leaving the notebook in different places to find, and despite a few roadblocks, fall in love. “Our show is a romantic fantasy where beautiful, wonderful things happen, and it’s also a show about two people who are very different and challenge each other through this notebook to each see the world through someone else's point of view,” Tracz said. “Beyond the escapism, I want people to take away from the show a sense of what happens when you get outside of yourself and your bubble and you see the humanity of other people out there. Dash and Lily end up coming to a place where their understanding of each other and themselves is greater by the end of the show because of how they helped each other step outside their own boxes.” Tracz said what he loved about the original novel, written by David Levithan and Rachel Cohn, was how unique the characters are because their differences allow them to help each other grow and evolve.

