The Controversial Netflix Show “13 Reasons Why” Will Air Its Final Season Next Month

After drawing controversy since it first premiered in March 2017, 13 Reasons Why will release its fourth and final season on June 5, Netflix announced Monday.

Season 4 of the teen drama will consist of 10 episodes, all of them with run times of 60 minutes each.

The streaming service announced the show’s release date in a new behind-the-scenes video that shows clips from the cast’s final table read. “I will never forget this experience for the rest of my life,” an emotional Alisha Boe, who plays Jessica Davis on the series, says in the video through tears.

According to Netflix, the upcoming season will show how this group of high schoolers prepares to graduate high school “but before they say goodbye, they'll have to keep a dangerous secret buried and face heartbreaking choices that could impact their futures forever.”

The teen drama, starring Dylan Minnette as Clay Jensen, tells the story of a group of high schoolers who grapple with the suicide of one of their classmates, Hannah Baker (Katherine Langford), after she leaves behind cassette tapes for all of them to listen to and reflect on. Each season of 13 Reasons Why has depicted the way these teenagers endure a number of coming-of-age experiences, including love, friendship, depression, mental health, pregnancy, sexual assault, and bullying.

“Kids need to be heard, and I think that our show makes them feel heard,” executive producer Joy Gorman told BuzzFeed News back in 2017 as the show first started streaming.