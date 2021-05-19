How Natasha Bedingfield’s “Unwritten” Became A Meme, TikTok Trend, And Decadeslong Classic

Amy Sussman / Getty Images Natasha Bedingfield

When Natasha Bedingfield agreed to allow MTV to use her hit song “Unwritten” as the theme for The Hills in the early 2000s, she had no idea it would kick off a cycle of recurring love on social media that has continued to introduce her to new audiences. “‘Unwritten’ is one of those songs that's bigger than me — it's a classic of some kind,” Bedingfield told BuzzFeed News. “It's one of the things that makes songwriting so magical because you're really conjuring something up from nothing. You're in a room [writing and working] by yourself, and then the song comes out and it just does its own thing, it opens up something. Even when you listen to a song, it opens up a goldmine within you, and that song particularly has layers to it. You can either just kind of enjoy it, but you can also get something really meaningful from it.” Now, years after the song was first released in the UK in 2004, it’s seen a resurgence in the form of memes and TikTok trends, breathing new life into an early aughts anthem. Bedingfield cowrote the now-iconic song alongside Danielle Brisebois and Wayne Rodrigues, cementing lyrics like “Feel the rain on your skin / No one else can feel it for you / Only you can let it in / No one else, no one else / Can speak the words on your lips / Drench yourself in words unspoken / Live your life with arms wide open / Today is where your book begins / The rest is still unwritten” into the cultural lexicon. In May, when people were posting jokes and memes about the CDC, digital producer at Bravo Frank Costa got more than 11,000 retweets and 57 thousand likes when he tweeted, “CDC says fully vaccinated people can stare at the blank page before them, open up the dirty window, let the sun illuminate the words they cannot find, reach for something in the distance, so close they can almost taste it, release their inhibitions, & feel the rain on their skin.”

CDC says fully vaccinated people can stare at the blank page before them, open up the dirty window, let the sun illuminate the words they cannot find, reach for something in the distance, so close they can almost taste it, release their inhibitions, & feel the rain on their skin. Twitter: @feistyfrank

And earlier this year, a new generation of young people gave new life to the song by using it to create viral TikToks — one user, @rony_boyyron, danced to “Unwritten” in a flash mob, and the @gleefuljhits account posted a different dance to the song on TikTok with three women dressed in neon sweatpants, tube tops, and ski masks. The videos made their rounds online and prompted others to join in using the remixed “Unwritten” audio, including TikTok influencer Noah Beck. “During the lockdown, we've all been having to find our tools to survive a really weird, isolating time that’s also been painful for many people. I'm sure everyone has their songs that are their go-tos, and one of the ones that I've been hearing is ‘Unwritten,’” Bedingfield said. “TikTok is the way that kids have been communicating. They've been on Zoom all day at school and no one wants to FaceTime, but TikTok is a real relief in a way.” Bedingfield even joined in herself. The pop star started posting on TikTok at the end of February and when she caught wind of the new trends using her music, she started sharing duets with the original creators and re-creating their dances. “It feels like every seven years or something it kind of makes a resurgence in that way,” she said. “Different friends of mine kept sending me videos and being like, ‘Hey, you’ve got to check this out.’ The thing that people kept saying is, ‘There's just so much joy coming from your song. You need to enjoy that and engage in it and get involved.’ I'm enjoying seeing what certain people are doing and the way that they're shaping it to be.”

Epic Records / Via en.wikipedia.org