People Are Screaming After Natalie Portman Called Out The Sexism Of The Globes' Director Category

I gasped.

By Krystie Lee Yandoli

Posted on January 7, 2018, at 10:59 p.m. ET

Actor Natalie Portman and director Ron Howard took the stage on Sunday at the Golden Globe Awards to present the award for Best Director.

The nominees were: Guillermo del Toro for The Shape of Water, Martin McDonagh for Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri, Christopher Nolan for Dunkirk, Ridley Scott for All the Money in the World, and Steven Spielberg for The Post.Only one woman has ever won the category: Barbra Streisand for Yentl in 1984.
The nominees were: Guillermo del Toro for The Shape of Water, Martin McDonagh for Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri, Christopher Nolan for Dunkirk, Ridley Scott for All the Money in the World, and Steven Spielberg for The Post.

Only one woman has ever won the category: Barbra Streisand for Yentl in 1984.

Before announcing the nominees, Portman took the opportunity to throw some shade at the category by saying, "And here are the all-male nominees."

David Mack @davidmackau

Ron Howard: "We are honored ... to be here to present the award for best director." Natalie Portman, done with thi… https://t.co/OPt6Z5iRXq

Ron Howard had a chuckle. Natalie Portman did not.

Yep. Natalie Portman really said that.

A lot of people watching along got a kick out of her comment.

WE STAN ONE LEGEND!
natalie portman @badpostportman

WE STAN ONE LEGEND!

Natalie Portman's Golden Globes stunt was so fierce that honestly, fuck anyone who says she can only play the white swan.
Louis Virtel @louisvirtel

Natalie Portman's Golden Globes stunt was so fierce that honestly, fuck anyone who says she can only play the white swan.

Natalie Portman went into savage mode and poor Guillermo del Toro never saw it coming
Pete Blackburn @PeteBlackburn

Natalie Portman went into savage mode and poor Guillermo del Toro never saw it coming

Me and my friends just bawled our eyes out at Oprah’s speech. Then Natalie Portman was like HOLD MY BEER. #theallmalenominees
JenHatmaker @JenHatmaker

Me and my friends just bawled our eyes out at Oprah’s speech. Then Natalie Portman was like HOLD MY BEER. #theallmalenominees

Natalie Portman walking onstage to announce the winner of the all male Best Director category #GoldenGlobes
Jon @prasejeebus

Natalie Portman walking onstage to announce the winner of the all male Best Director category #GoldenGlobes

And a lot of people appreciated Portman dropping some hard truths.

Natalie Portman dropping the truth like #timesUp
Gina Rodriguez @HereIsGina

Natalie Portman dropping the truth like #timesUp

I gotta say that what Natalie Portman did by adding the word "male" to the introduction for best director took some… https://t.co/1fMGI0AW4M
Melissa Silverstein @melsil

I gotta say that what Natalie Portman did by adding the word "male" to the introduction for best director took some… https://t.co/1fMGI0AW4M

And then my girl #NataliePortman names the all “male” nominees for best director! Preach!
Zoe Saldana @zoesaldana

And then my girl #NataliePortman names the all “male” nominees for best director! Preach!

But congratulations to the winner, Guillermo del Toro.

And later in the evening, Streisand also addressed the lack of women being honored for directing as she announced the winner for Best Motion Picture — Drama.

"I heard them say something about — I was the only woman to get the Best Director award. And you know, that was 1984," Streisand said, talking about Yentl.

"That was 34 years ago," Streisand continued. "Folks, time's up! We need more women directors and more women to be nominated for Best Director. There are so many films out there that are so good directed by women."

Bloop.

