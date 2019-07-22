“The Hills” Reboot Is Getting A Second Season On MTV

Ellen Von Unwerth / MTV

MTV announced on Monday that The Hills: New Beginnings is officially renewed for season 2. The news comes shortly after the reality series reboot first premiered in June. It stars original cast members from the early ‘00s hit show Heidi and Spencer Pratt, Brody Jenner, Audrina Patridge, and Justin “Bobby” Brescia. They are also joined by newcomers Mischa Barton and Brandon Thomas Lee.

“One of the main factors for me doing the show was because I feel like there's always been so much mystery around me,” Barton told BuzzFeed News. “I just feel like it's time to clear that up and embrace who I am. I'm a woman, I'm sure of myself now. I've been bullied, not bullied, idolized, not idolized, all of those things. And now, here we are.” The reboot aired its first episode on June 24, and there have been three episodes so far. Stephanie Pratt, Whitney Port, Frankie Delgado, and Jason Wahler have also appeared on the show. Lauren Conrad, who starred in the original MTV series, did not return for the reboot.

Before the reboot aired, some of the cast members appeared on BuzzFeed News’ Profile and talked about how becoming parents, growing up and having new responsibilities has changed their points of view on what counts as “drama.” “Once I had my child, Kirra ... I see people, I see situations very clearly. It’s like you see through the BS, kind of, and you cut a lot of people out of your life,” Patridge said. “It’s just things that used to matter just don’t matter anymore.” The original Hills series ran from May 2006 until July 2010, totaling six seasons and even resulting in a spinoff starring Port about her life in New York City titled The City.