Molly Ringwald said she’s happy that people are reassessing her classic 1980s movies, like The Breakfast Club and Sixteen Candles, more critically in light of the #MeToo movement.

Appearing on BuzzFeed News’ Twitter morning show AM to DM on Tuesday, Ringwald said she it was important for her to be the one to start this “complicated and nuanced conversation” about her past roles.

Back in April 2018, Ringwald wrote an essay in the New Yorker reexamining the iconic movies she’d acted in, which were helmed by filmmaker John Hughes. She wrote that in retrospect she had noticed how the character of John Bender (Judd Nelson) sexually harasses her character, Claire, in The Breakfast Club, as well as inappropriate scenes in Sixteen Candles, such as when Jake (Michael Schoeffling) hands over his drunk, unconscious girlfriend Caroline (Haviland Morris) to an unnamed, less popular boy portrayed by Anthony Michael Hall.

“When she wakes up in the morning with someone she doesn’t know, he asks her if she ‘enjoyed it,’” Ringwald wrote in the New Yorker.