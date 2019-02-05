Modern Family was officially renewed for its 11th and final season, the network announced on Tuesday.

Starring Ed O'Neill, Sofía Vergara, Julie Bowen, Ty Burrell, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, and Eric Stonestreet, Modern Family is currently in its 10th season on ABC.

The show, helmed by co-creators Steve Levitan and Christopher Lloyd, has been a major success for the network with five Emmy awards in the Outstanding Comedy Series category, four SAG Awards, and a Golden Globe award over the past decade.

“Chris [Lloyd] and Steve [Levitan] have created one of the most seminal and iconic comedies in television history,” Karey Burke, president of ABC Entertainment, said in a statement. “In its final season, there will be more milestone events that anyone who has been a fan of the series won’t want to miss.”