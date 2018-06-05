Miss America Got Rid Of Its Swimsuit And Evening Gown Competitions

The organization said it will no longer judge contestants based on physical appearance.

Miss America will no longer hold the notable swimsuit portion of its competition, Gretchen Carlson, chair of the board of trustees for the Miss America Organization, announced on Good Morning America on Tuesday morning.

“We are no longer a pageant. We are a competition,” Carlson, who was named Miss America in 1989, said. “We will no longer judge candidates on their outward physical appearance.”

Carlson also said the evening gown section of the competition is being updated by asking contestants to wear any attire that makes them feel comfortable, not necessarily traditional eveningwear like in the past.

“It’s going to be what comes out of their mouth that we’re interested in, when they talk about their social impact initiatives,” Carlson said.