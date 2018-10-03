Mischa Barton Is Joining MTV's "The Hills" Revival

Handout / Getty Images

Mischa Barton, best known for playing Marissa Cooper on the hit TV series The OC, is joining the cast of The Hills: New Beginnings, MTV announced on Wednesday. Barton starred as Marissa Cooper on the first three seasons of The OC, set in Orange County, California. She acted alongside Ben McKenzie (Ryan Atwood), Rachel Bilson (Summer Roberts), and Adam Brody (Seth Cohen). Her character died in the Season 3 finale after rumors that Barton wanted to leave the show, and the series ended after its fourth season. The show aired from 2004 until 2007.

Original cast members from MTV's first iteration of The Hills, which aired from 2006 until 2010, recently reunited at the MTV VMAs back in August. That's when the network announced it'd be reviving the reality series, which originally starred Lauren Conrad. While Conrad is not returning and Kristin Cavallari is also missing from the equation, many of their former castmates will appear on the show: Heidi and Spencer Pratt, Whitney Port, Audrina Patridge, Brody Jenner, Frankie Delgado, Justin "Bobby" Brescia, and Conrad's ex-boyfriend Jason Wahler.

The Hills was a spinoff reality series from MTV's Laguna Beach: The Real Orange County, which also starred Lauren Conrad and premiered in September 2004. Laguna Beach was said to be inspired by The OC, which aired for the first time on Fox in August 2003 and quickly rose to popularity.

Now, nearly 15 years later, Barton will be joining the cast of a reality show that was partially inspired by her role on The OC.

