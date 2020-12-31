A Man Was Killed During A Traffic Stop In Minneapolis' First Police-Involved Shooting Since George Floyd

Minneapolis police shot and killed a man they say opened fire on officers Wednesday night during a traffic stop — the first police-involved shooting in the city since the death of George Floyd on May 25.

In a press conference Wednesday night, Police Chief Medaria Arradondo said that officers who handle search warrants and drug investigations pulled the driver over because they believed he committed a crime, but Arradondo said he did not know specifics about what the alleged crime was.

Police said the man fired first and that they will release body camera footage of the incident on Thursday. No officers were reported injured. They did not reveal the race or identity of the man, who was pronounced dead at the scene, or of the officers involved in the shooting. A woman was also in the car with the man during the shooting, but she was not injured.

The Star Tribute reported that according to emergency dispatch audio, an officer radioed in immediately after the shooting and said, "We have two people inside the vehicle, one male is down, we still have one female in the car with her hands up.”

A crowd of protesters gathered on Wednesday night after the shooting. Police Chief Arradondo asked protesters to remain peaceful, saying Minneapolis police would respect their right to demonstrate as the state Bureau of Criminal Apprehension takes over the investigation, but that “we cannot allow for destructive criminal behavior."