Mike Rowe From “Dirty Jobs” Said America Hasn’t Changed Much Since The 2016 Election

Television host Mike Rowe, known for his role on the Discovery Channel’s Dirty Jobs, told BuzzFeed News that a lot of Americans he’s met while filming his television shows still feel as “fundamentally...unheard” as they were leading up to the 2016 election.

While Rowe said he tries to stay “apolitical,” he speculated that Donald Trump would win the presidency in 2016 because, as the TV host put it on BuzzFeed News’ Profile, “whether it was right or wrong there, was a perception that they needed to hear from somebody else, and it didn't really matter who it was.”

“I think a lot of people still think we're fundamentally busted,” Rowe said. “It's Trump or Hillary. Those are my choices in 2016. Those choices are skinny you, know, and it's going to force us to be ‘us or them.’”