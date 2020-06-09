A White Man Was Arrested After An Alleged Racist Attack With A Bike Lock On A Black Teen

A 42-year-old white man was arrested after allegedly hitting a Black teenager in the face with a bicycle lock in what authorities are calling a racially motivated attack.

Court documents show that James Lee Mouat was charged with one count of assault with intent to do great bodily harm less than murder, one count of assault with a dangerous weapon, and one count of ethnic intimidation. According to authorities, he attacked 18-year-old Devin Freelon Jr. at a southeastern Michigan beach on Saturday, and now members of the Monroe, Michigan, community are rallying in support of the teen, who was left with serious injuries.

According to the Associated Press, the alleged assault took place after one group of white people and one group of Black people exchanged words at the Sterling State Park beach, about 40 miles outside of Detroit. Monroe County Sheriff’s Major Jeff Kemp told the AP that Mouat retrieved a bicycle lock from his car, approached Freelon, and said a racial slur before hitting the 18-year-old in the face with the lock.

Representatives for the Monroe County Sheriff's Office and the Monroe County Prosecutor's Office’s didn’t immediately return BuzzFeed News’ request for comment. Mouat was held on $100,000 bond, and he is set to be arraigned on Tuesday.



Freelon’s family told The Monroe News that he was hospitalized with serious, but non life-threatening injuries and reportedly lost three teeth. A GoFundMe page set up by the 18-year-old’s cousin aimed to raise money to help offset medical costs from the attack, saying that Freelon “was taken to two different hospitals in an ambulance...they stitched up his lip but we have to wait to see how his jaw heals to see if surgery is needed.”



Since Saturday, the community has rallied in support of Freelon and spoken out about racism.