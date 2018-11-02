Earlier this year, Michelle Williams checked into a mental health facility for help treating her battle with depression, on Friday, she opened up about the experience on Good Morning America.

“I am sitting here just fighting back tears looking over my journey,” the Destiny's Child singer said to Robin Roberts, while sitting next to her fiancé Chad Johnson. “I’m here, we’re here, and I’m just thankful to be here to tell this story.”



Williams, who is set to star in a reality show on OWN with her fiancé, said she knew at the beginning of this year that she was “starting to feel low again,” but that her instinct was “to just fight it” because she’d felt waves of depression before.

“I suffered by myself, I didn’t want to tell anybody,” Williams said. “[Chad Johnson] didn’t know until I went to the hospital.”

The singer said she knew her life was full of great things but couldn’t help but question her own existence and think, “Why am I here?”