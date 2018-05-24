BuzzFeed News

Reporting To You

Michelle Obama Revealed The Cover Of Her Memoir

Arts & Entertainment

Michelle Obama Revealed The Cover Of Her Memoir

"Your story is what you have, what you will always have. It is something to own."

By Krystie Lee Yandoli

Headshot of Krystie Lee Yandoli

Krystie Lee Yandoli

BuzzFeed News Reporter

Posted on May 24, 2018, at 10:18 a.m. ET

Former first lady Michelle Obama will release her memoir on Nov. 13. It's titled Becoming.

Gerardo Mora / Getty Images

And today she revealed the cover of her upcoming book:

According to Penguin Random House, Obama selected the photo herself from a shoot earlier this year in Washington, DC.
Crown Publishing

According to Penguin Random House, Obama selected the photo herself from a shoot earlier this year in Washington, DC.

In her memoir, Obama will share anecdotes and experiences spanning her life so far, from when she grew up on the South Side of Chicago to her years at 1600 Pennsylvania Ave in Washington D.C.

Instagram
View this photo on Instagram
Instagram: @michelleobama

The book, which will cost $32.50 in the U.S., will also be published in 25 languages. Obama will go on a global tour in November when Becoming is published.

"As I prepare to share BECOMING this fall, I hope you’ll also think about your own story, and trust that it will help you become whoever you aspire to be," Obama shared on Twitter.

As I prepare to share BECOMING this fall, I hope you’ll also think about your own story, and trust that it will help you become whoever you aspire to be. Your story is what you have, what you will always have. It is something to own. #BECOMING https://t.co/agb7uJhYu8
Michelle Obama @MichelleObama

As I prepare to share BECOMING this fall, I hope you’ll also think about your own story, and trust that it will help you become whoever you aspire to be. Your story is what you have, what you will always have. It is something to own. #BECOMING https://t.co/agb7uJhYu8

Reply Retweet Favorite

"Your story is what you have, what you will always have. It is something to own."

Instagram
View this photo on Instagram
Instagram: @michelleobama
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT