Luisana Lopilato Is Defending Husband Michael Bublé After He Elbowed Her In An Instagram Video

After fans criticized singer Michael Bublé for elbowing his wife, Luisana Lopilato, and aggressively handling her in a recent Instagram Live video, she is now coming to the singer's defense, telling critics, “I have no doubts who my husband is.” “It is incredible how some human beings act,” Lopilato, a 32-year-old actor and model from Argentina, wrote in Spanish in an Instagram caption. She added: "We get together every day with my husband to stream live and bring a bit of joy, entertainment, and hope, and we have to deal with hearing and seeing what malicious people who come out saying things about our family without knowing anything about us.”

no sé ustedes pero yo ví ésto y quedé indignada con ese trato de Michael a Luisana , en serio quedé WTF

Representatives for Bublé did not immediately return BuzzFeed News’ request for comment, but a representative did tell People, “There will be no further commenting on this ridiculous allegation. All anyone needs to do is see them together on Facebook Live every day. They are equal and loving partners and treat each other with the greatest respect. They are a beautiful couple.” Bublé and Lopilato have been streaming videos on Instagram Live during the coronavirus quarantine, and over the weekend, a short clip of the two went viral. In it, Bublé acts frustrated that Lopilato interrupted him. When Lopilato says “Hola” and speaks over Bublé, he elbows her then grabs her arm and pulls her toward him in the frame. Fans reposted the clip on Twitter, writing comments like “I don't know about you, but I saw this and was outraged by Michael's treatment of Luisana, I was seriously WTF.” Another user tweeted, “I went to see the live and it is a horror. Imposing attitudes, his gaze towards her and the almost forced, sad end. It shocked me a lot.” One Twitter user posted another video clip of Bublé criticizing Lopilato. “Michael Buble demonstrates aggressive behavior towards Luisana Lopilato. Here she takes 2 min to prepare a dessert for the children and he starts the live alone and reacts like this,” they said.

Michael Buble demuestra conductas agresivas hacia Luisana Lopilato. Aquí ella demora 2 min por preparar un postre a los hijos y él comienza el live solo y reacciona así. PUTO MACHIRULO.