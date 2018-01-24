BuzzFeed News

Brace Yourselves, Meryl Streep Is Going To Be In Season 2 Of "Big Little Lies"

"I NEVER EVER THOUGHT TO DREAM THIS BIG."

By Krystie Lee Yandoli

Headshot of Krystie Lee Yandoli

Krystie Lee Yandoli

BuzzFeed News Reporter

Posted on January 24, 2018, at 4:34 p.m. ET

Big Little Lies fans already have a lot to be excited about for Season 2 of the HBO series...

HBO

Because Meryl FREAKIN' Streep is set to join Reese Witherspoon, Nicole Kidman, Zoë Kravitz, Laura Dern, and Shailene Woodley in Monterey.

While the Academy Award winner regularly shows up in films on the big screen, this is Streep&#x27;s first foray into TV in quite some time. Back in 2012 and 2010, the actor appeared in Web Therapy, starring Lisa Kudrow. In 2003, Streep played the role of Ethel Rosenberg in the HBO miniseries, Angels in America.
Pascal Le Segretain / Getty Images

HBO made the announcement in a tweet on Wednesday.

HBO @HBO

Streep will reportedly play the role of Mary Louise Wright, mother of Perry Wright (Alexander Skarsgård), according to the Hollywood Reporter.

Tristan Fewings / Getty Images
Fans are UNDERSTANDABLY pretty thrilled about the news.

Madeline Hill @mad_hill

Sam Sanders @samsanders

Alex Goldschmidt @alexandergold

Ira Madison III @ira

Lauren Duca @laurenduca

Big Little Lies, which originally premiered in February 2017, took home eight Emmy Awards, four Golden Globe Awards, and two Screen Actors Guild Awards.

HBO

The show's second season is supposed to air in 2019.

HBO
