Megan Thee Stallion Gave A Passionate Defense Of Abortion Rights And Called Out The Supreme Court At Glastonbury
“My body, my motherfucking choice,” the rapper said.
When Megan thee Stallion took the stage at the Glastonbury Festival in the UK on Saturday night, she used her platform to call out the Supreme Court for overturning of Roe v. Wade and eliminating the right to abortion in the US.
“You know I wouldn't be me if I didn't say something about these stupid-ass men,” Megan said in the middle of her performance. “I mean, goddamn. What else you want?”
“Texas really embarrassing me right now, y’all know that’s my home state,” the Houston rapper continued, motioning a double thumbs down while the crowd chanted, “Boo!”
Abortion is now illegal in Texas, and even before the Supreme Court's decision, the state had banned the procedure after six weeks of pregnancy.
“And I want to have it on the motherfucking record that the hot boys and the hot girls do not support this bullshit that y’all campaign for," Megan continued. "My body is my motherfucking choice.”
She then encouraged her fans to chant along with her. “I need everybody in the audience right now to say, ‘My body, my motherfucking choice,’” she said, prompting concertgoers to roar back, “My body, my motherfucking choice.”
“One more time,” she said, inspiring the audience to chant again, “My body, my motherfucking choice.”
Before continuing with the music, Megan told the crowd to put up their middle fingers and said she was dedicating the next song “to these motherfuckers.”
The rapper has been outspoken about abortion and women’s rights. In an Instagram post on Saturday, Megan shared a list of resources for people seeking abortions and for those wanting to learn more about how to help in response to the Supreme Court decision.
“The court has failed us all — but we won’t back down,” she wrote in an Instagram caption. “I’m going to keep fighting because everyone deserves access to the care they need.”