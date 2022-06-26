Megan Thee Stallion Gave A Passionate Defense Of Abortion Rights And Called Out The Supreme Court At Glastonbury

“Texas really embarrassing me right now, y’all know that’s my home state,” the Houston rapper continued, motioning a double thumbs down while the crowd chanted, “Boo!”

Abortion is now illegal in Texas, and even before the Supreme Court's decision, the state had banned the procedure after six weeks of pregnancy.

“And I want to have it on the motherfucking record that the hot boys and the hot girls do not support this bullshit that y’all campaign for," Megan continued. "My body is my motherfucking choice.”

She then encouraged her fans to chant along with her. “I need everybody in the audience right now to say, ‘My body, my motherfucking choice,’” she said, prompting concertgoers to roar back, “My body, my motherfucking choice.”