Rapper Meek Mill Has Been Freed From Prison

Meek Mill was released from prison Tuesday after the Pennsylvania Supreme Court ordered the rapper be granted "unsecured bail," overruling a lower court’s decision.

Mill, whose real name is Robert Williams, spent five months in prison for violating his parole from a 2008 case and faced a total of two to four years in prison. His arrest sparked a wave of protests from his fans and fellow rappers.



“I’d like to thank God, my family, and all my public advocates for their love, support and encouragement during this difficult time,” Mill tweeted on Tuesday. “While the past five months have been a nightmare, the prayers, visits, calls, letters and rallies have helped me stay positive.”

The rapper also thanked the Philadelphia Supreme Court for its “commitment to justice.”

“I understand that many people of color across the country don’t have that luxury and I plan to use my platform to shine a light on those issues,” he said.