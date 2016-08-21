The Internet Loves Kanye West's Poem About McDonald's
"I don’t trust no food that smells that good man."
It's been quite a weekend for Frank Ocean and all of his fans. Not only did the artist release two albums worth of new music *and* a music video, but he also dropped an original zine at pop-up shops in different cities around the world.
The zine is full of interesting tidbits. Most notably, there's a poem written by Kanye West titled, "The McDonald's Man."
Yep...
...it's literally a poem about McDonald's.
It's also about how Kanye doesn't trust...french fries...?
Naturally, the internet went in after discovering this work of art.
I mean, Yeezy has always had a thing for McDonald's, tbh.
Here's the full text of the poem:
McDonalds man
McDonalds man
The French fries had a plan
the French fries had a plan
The salad bar and the ketchup made a band
Cus the French fries had a plan
The French fries had a plan
McDonalds man
McDonalds
I know them French fries have a plan
I know them French fries have a plan
The cheeseburger and the shakes formed a band
To overthrow the French fries plan
I always knew them French fries was evil man
Smelling all good and shit
I don’t trust no food that smells that good man
I don’t trust it
I just can’t
McDonalds man
McDonalds man
McDonalds, damn
Them French fries look good tho
I knew the diet Coke was jealous of the fries
I knew the McNuggets was jealous of the fries
Even the McRib was jealous of the fries
I could see it through his artificial meat eyes
And he only be there some of the time
Everybody was jealous of them French fries
Except for that one special guy
That smooth apple pie
-
