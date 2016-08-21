BuzzFeed News

The Internet Loves Kanye West's Poem About McDonald's

"I don’t trust no food that smells that good man."

By Krystie Lee Yandoli

Posted on August 21, 2016, at 2:47 p.m. ET

It's been quite a weekend for Frank Ocean and all of his fans. Not only did the artist release two albums worth of new music *and* a music video, but he also dropped an original zine at pop-up shops in different cities around the world.

The zine is full of interesting tidbits. Most notably, there's a poem written by Kanye West titled, "The McDonald's Man."

KANYE WROTE A RAP ABOUT MCDONALDS FOR FRANK'S MAGAZINE, IM DEAD
Jack Dudley @duddersj

KANYE WROTE A RAP ABOUT MCDONALDS FOR FRANK'S MAGAZINE, IM DEAD

Yep...

KANYE GETTING MCDONALDS #BLONDE
yohana desta @YohanaDesta

KANYE GETTING MCDONALDS #BLONDE

...it's literally a poem about McDonald's.

. @kanyewest featured in the 'Boys Don't Cry' magazine. Photography by @nabildo #TheMcdonaldsMan
KimKanyeKimYe @KimKanyeKimYeFC

. @kanyewest featured in the 'Boys Don't Cry' magazine. Photography by @nabildo #TheMcdonaldsMan

It's also about how Kanye doesn't trust...french fries...?

Naturally, the internet went in after discovering this work of art.

This Kanye West McDonalds poem dead ass go me crying tears this shit is genius
BABY GATOR @BABYGATOR

This Kanye West McDonalds poem dead ass go me crying tears this shit is genius

The new @kanyewest poem about @McDonalds, updated with nutritional information.
Ben Greenman @bengreenman

The new @kanyewest poem about @McDonalds, updated with nutritional information.

I don't trust McDonalds either @kanyewest 👼🏽
Natasha ++ @natashananner

I don't trust McDonalds either @kanyewest 👼🏽

I saw a pic of Kanye West picking up McDonalds in his lambo and next thing I know I'm on my way to McDonald's
Michelle Christina @MeeeshMeYet

I saw a pic of Kanye West picking up McDonalds in his lambo and next thing I know I'm on my way to McDonald's

greatest works of art Burial - In McDonalds, 2007 Kanye West - The McDonald's Man, 2016
reef frequent @reeffrequent

greatest works of art Burial - In McDonalds, 2007 Kanye West - The McDonald's Man, 2016

I mean, Yeezy has always had a thing for McDonald's, tbh.

Here's the full text of the poem:

McDonalds man
McDonalds man
The French fries had a plan
the French fries had a plan
The salad bar and the ketchup made a band
Cus the French fries had a plan
The French fries had a plan

McDonalds man
McDonalds
I know them French fries have a plan
I know them French fries have a plan
The cheeseburger and the shakes formed a band
To overthrow the French fries plan
I always knew them French fries was evil man
Smelling all good and shit
I don’t trust no food that smells that good man
I don’t trust it
I just can’t

McDonalds man
McDonalds man
McDonalds, damn
Them French fries look good tho
I knew the diet Coke was jealous of the fries
I knew the McNuggets was jealous of the fries
Even the McRib was jealous of the fries
I could see it through his artificial meat eyes
And he only be there some of the time
Everybody was jealous of them French fries
Except for that one special guy
That smooth apple pie

