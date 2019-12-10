Alex Borstein Opened Up About Her Character’s Sexuality On “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”

“I think the first person that decides to hold her or kiss her, that might be her first love, and I'm not sure what gender that would be,” Borstein told BuzzFeed News.

Nicole Rivelli/Amazon Studios

For the past three seasons, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel viewers have watched Susie Myerson (Alex Borstein) rise from lowly staffer at the Gaslight Café comedy club to Miriam “Midge” Maisel's (Rachel Brosnahan) hustling manager. Fans have witnessed her navigate the dark past of her family dynamics, all while she tries to make ends meet in a struggling financial state.

But there’s one thing the show has not explored: her sexuality. According to Borstein, that’s because she doesn’t believe Susie herself has a clear idea of her sexual identity. “I don't know that Susie's ever been kissed or ever been held, and I think the first time she has a moment to experience that — I think the first person that decides to hold her or kiss her, that might be her first love, and I'm not sure what gender that would be,” Borstein told BuzzFeed News on Tuesday. “I just feel like she's kind of a unique creature that hasn't experienced any of that yet,” she said.

Amazon Studios

Susie's love life, unlike that of every other major character on The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, is nonexistent; there aren’t any glimpses into her romantic ventures or feelings, and her character’s sexuality has been left ambiguous. She’s been on the receiving end of countless jokes about her butch appearance, tough demeanor, and masculine-leaning wardrobe of pants, caps, leather jackets, and suspenders, which is frequently juxtaposed against Midge’s traditionally feminine dresses and made-up aesthetic. Over the years, a lot of fans have speculated that Susie isn’t straight like the majority of characters we’ve seen on the show. As illustrated in headlines like “Make Susie Gay, You Cowards: On The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel’s Lesbian Problem” and “Why Won’t ‘The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel’ Let Susie Be Queer?”, some viewers have taken issue with the fact that Susie’s love life goes entirely unexplored. Borstein, who won an Emmy for her work on the show, compared the portrayal of Susie’s sexuality — or lack thereof — to Susan Boyle’s viral 2009 audition on America’s Got Talent in which she described her romantic inexperience. “You watched that moment, and she made a comment to the audience that she's never been kissed. And I think I feel like that rings so true for Susie,” Borstein said.

Frederic J. Brown / Getty Images