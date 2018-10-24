BuzzFeed News

Here’s The First Trailer For “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” Season 2

The show returns to Amazon on Dec. 5.

By Krystie Lee Yandoli

Posted on October 24, 2018, at 12:58 p.m. ET

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel makes its return to Amazon on Dec. 5.

The show, created by Amy Sherman-Palladino, earned eight Emmys for its first season.
And today, fans got a glimpse of what to expect in the first official trailer for Season 2.

Budding comedian Midge Maisel (Rachel Brosnahan) is back in action.

As is her partner in crime Susie, played by Emmy-winner Alex Borstein.

Lenny Bruce (Luke Kirby) makes an appearance.

And Joel Maisel (Michael Zegen), Midge’s husband (they’re separated), clearly plays a role in the next season.

Is it Dec. 5 yet?!

CORRECTION

Midge and Joel are still married at the end of Season 1. An earlier version of this post implied they weren’t.


