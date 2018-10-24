Here’s The First Trailer For “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” Season 2
The show returns to Amazon on Dec. 5.
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel makes its return to Amazon on Dec. 5.
And today, fans got a glimpse of what to expect in the first official trailer for Season 2.
Budding comedian Midge Maisel (Rachel Brosnahan) is back in action.
As is her partner in crime Susie, played by Emmy-winner Alex Borstein.
Lenny Bruce (Luke Kirby) makes an appearance.
And Joel Maisel (Michael Zegen), Midge’s husband (they’re separated), clearly plays a role in the next season.
Is it Dec. 5 yet?!
CORRECTION
Midge and Joel are still married at the end of Season 1. An earlier version of this post implied they weren’t.
-
