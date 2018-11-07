Despite Taylor Swift’s Support, Democrats Have Lost A Tennessee Senate Race

Tennessee Republican Marsha Blackburn beat out Democrat and former Gov. Phil Bredesen in a closely watched race for a US Senate seat that included a surprise endorsement from Taylor Swift.

With more than 90% of precincts reporting Tuesday night, Blackburn was leading Bredesen 56 to 43%.

The battle for Tennessee had been one of the most competitive Senate races in the country. The seat became open when Sen. Bob Corker — an on-again, off-again Republican critic of the president — announced he would not seek reelection.

Blackburn, who has served as her state’s representative for the 7th Congressional District since 2003, easily won the GOP primary. She continued to campaign as a staunch ally of President Donald Trump, and spent the final few days leading up to Election Day echoing the president’s dire words about immigrants and Democrats.



“What Tennesseans want to see is someone who is going to be there to support President Trump,” she told BuzzFeed News last week, “and somebody that is going to get things done that they want to see done: securing the border, lowering taxes, lessening regulation, funding our military, honoring our veterans, reducing and doing something about the federal debt.”

Bredesen, a moderate former governor and Nashville mayor, was the Democrats’ top choice to run in the state, with polls over the summer showing him running neck-and-neck with Blackburn. In contrast to his opponent’s focus on the president, Bredesen kept his campaign’s focus on local issues, such as the opioid crisis, in a bid to convince voters to look past party affiliation.

“I’m not here to be against Donald Trump or for anybody or anything else,” he told voters last month. “If the president is trying to do something that I think is good for Tennessee and Tennesseans, I need to be there with him to try and do something.”

Traditionally, Tennessee is a state that votes red. According to a recent NBC News–Marist poll, 43% of likely voters identify as Republicans, while President Trump won the state in 2016 by a whopping 26 points.

