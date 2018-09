Maroon 5 Will Reportedly Perform At The Super Bowl And A Lot Of People Aren't Happy

Maroon 5 are reportedly set to perform during the Super Bowl 53 halftime show on Feb. 3, 2019, according to Billboard

A representative for Maroon 5 did not immediately respond to a request for comment, but Variety also confirmed the report.

The NFL, meanwhile, declined to confirm, instead telling Billboard it's a "Super Bowl tradition" to speculate about upcoming performers.

"We are continuing to work with Pepsi on our plans, but do not have any announcements to make on what will be another epic show," the league said.