BuzzFeed News

Reporting To You

Maroon 5 Will Reportedly Perform At The Super Bowl And A Lot Of People Aren't Happy

Arts & Entertainment

Maroon 5 Will Reportedly Perform At The Super Bowl And A Lot Of People Aren't Happy

The NFL didn't confirm the report about the 2019 halftime show, saying the speculation is "Super Bowl tradition."

By Krystie Lee Yandoli

Headshot of Krystie Lee Yandoli

Krystie Lee Yandoli

BuzzFeed News Reporter

Posted on September 19, 2018, at 2:56 p.m. ET

Maroon 5 are reportedly set to perform during the Super Bowl 53 halftime show on Feb. 3, 2019, according to Billboard.

Joe Scarnici / Getty Images

Citing sources, Billboard reported that the band will headline the halftime show and that Cardi B and Travis Scott may appear as special guests.

Frederick M. Brown / Getty Images

A representative for Maroon 5 did not immediately respond to a request for comment, but Variety also confirmed the report.

The NFL, meanwhile, declined to confirm, instead telling Billboard it's a "Super Bowl tradition" to speculate about upcoming performers.

"We are continuing to work with Pepsi on our plans, but do not have any announcements to make on what will be another epic show," the league said.

Meanwhile, a lot of people expressed their unhappiness on Twitter with the selection of Maroon 5.

Maroon 5?
Bleacher Report @BleacherReport

Maroon 5?

Reply Retweet Favorite
Atlanta, home of Outkast, T.I., Future, Ludacris, Usher, etc., gets Maroon 5 to play the damn Super Bowl.
Jake Reuse @ReuseRecruiting

Atlanta, home of Outkast, T.I., Future, Ludacris, Usher, etc., gets Maroon 5 to play the damn Super Bowl.

Reply Retweet Favorite
I actually like Maroon 5 but we couldn’t get any hip-hop artists for a Super Bowl in Atlanta?
Antwan V. Staley @antwanstaley

I actually like Maroon 5 but we couldn’t get any hip-hop artists for a Super Bowl in Atlanta?

Reply Retweet Favorite

People also said the NFL should have considered artists who hail from Atlanta, where the Super Bowl is taking place.

Super Bowl host Atlanta is one of the greatest music cities on the planet. NFL: https://t.co/4xvjIKkTPI
Jason Gay @jasongay

Super Bowl host Atlanta is one of the greatest music cities on the planet. NFL: https://t.co/4xvjIKkTPI

Reply Retweet Favorite
A brief list of musicians more fitting for Atlanta's Super Bowl than Maroon 5
Jason Kirk @JasonKirkSBN

A brief list of musicians more fitting for Atlanta's Super Bowl than Maroon 5

Reply Retweet Favorite
.@nfl: “We need a halftime show for the Super Bowl” The city of Atlanta: 2 Chainz 3 stacks Future Migos Flocka Jeezy THUGGER Gucci Big Boi T.I. Luda @nfl: “Hey what about Maroon 5?”
Trevor Sikkema @TampaBayTre

.@nfl: “We need a halftime show for the Super Bowl” The city of Atlanta: 2 Chainz 3 stacks Future Migos Flocka Jeezy THUGGER Gucci Big Boi T.I. Luda @nfl: “Hey what about Maroon 5?”

Reply Retweet Favorite
having the super bowl in atlanta and getting maroon 5 to perform at halftime is like going to pappadeaux and asking the waiter to bring you some long john silver’s https://t.co/tmtBfkX46C
Shea Serrano @SheaSerrano

having the super bowl in atlanta and getting maroon 5 to perform at halftime is like going to pappadeaux and asking the waiter to bring you some long john silver’s https://t.co/tmtBfkX46C

Reply Retweet Favorite
Maroon 5 for an Atlanta Super Bowl?
Cameron Wolfe @CameronWolfe

Maroon 5 for an Atlanta Super Bowl?

Reply Retweet Favorite

Support our journalism

Help BuzzFeed News reporters expose injustices and keep quality news free.

Contribute
ADVERTISEMENT