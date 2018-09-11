The Man Behind The Serena Williams Cartoon Deactivated His Social Media Accounts

@Knightcartoons cartoon is not racist or sexist .... it rightly mocks poor behavior by a tennis legend ... Mark has the full support of everyone @theheraldsun https://t.co/KWMT3QahJh

Australian cartoonist Mark Knight is no longer active on Twitter and Facebook following the backlash to his controversial cartoon of Serena Williams at the US Open.

The cartoon appeared in the Herald Sun newspaper on Monday after Williams got into a heated argument with umpire Carlos Ramos, who had accused her of cheating during the US Open final. After losing the match to 20-year-old Naomi Osaka, Williams was issued three code violations for receiving coaching during the match, for smashing her racket, and for “verbal abuse” aimed at Ramos. She was then fined a total of $17,000 by the United States Tennis Association.

People called the cartoon racist and Knight was highly criticized on the internet for his illustration. Despite mass criticism, Knight initially defended the cartoon.