A Man Has Been Charged In Connection With Mac Miller’s Overdose Death

A 28-year-old Los Angeles man was arrested on Wednesday and charged in connection with Mac Miller’s overdose death in September 2018.

According to federal court documents, Cameron James Pettit provided Miller, born Malcolm James McCormick, with counterfeit oxycodone pills that contained fentanyl two days prior to his overdose.

Pettit is being charged with one count of distribution of a controlled substance and faces a statutory maximum sentence of 20 years in federal prison.



Miller was found unresponsive in his Studio City home on Sept. 7, 2018. The LA County Coroner’s Office later said that his death was determined to be an accident and was caused by a mix of fentanyl, cocaine, and ethanol.

According to the documents, Miller texted Petit days before his death asking for drugs. Pettit then agreed to bring the rapper oxycodone pills, cocaine, and Xanax and delivered them to Miller at his Los Angeles recording studio in the early hours of the morning on Sept. 5. This is when Pettit allegedly sold Miller counterfeit oxycodone pills that contained the opioid fentanyl, a drug that’s 50 times stronger than heroin.

“Fentanyl disguised as a genuine pharmaceutical is a killer – which is being proven every day in America,” US Attorney Nick Hanna said in a statement. “Drugs laced with cheap and potent fentanyl are increasingly common, and we owe it to the victims and their families to aggressively target the drug dealers that cause these overdose deaths.”

The documents also show that Pettit sent Instagram messages to friends after Miller’s death saying, “Most likely I will die in jail,” and “I think I should probably not post anything … just to be smart.”

Federal officials are due to hold a press conference on the arrest on Wednesday afternoon.

