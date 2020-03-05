Carlton From “Love Is Blind” Addressed The Backlash About His Fallout With Diamond During The Reunion Special

“I want to make it very clear that the woman that i fell in love with, I never felt that she was biphobic, homophobic, or that she wouldn’t love me,” Carlton said. (LOTS of spoilers ahead!)

The highly anticipated Love Is Blind reunion episode started streaming on Netflix early Thursday and the cast members were finally able to set the record straight on all of their drama and controversies. Carlton Morton and Diamond Jack addressed the backlash the two of them have received online for their tumultuous poolside argument during the show. The former couple agreed to get married, but the relationship imploded after only one day of being together in person because Carlton told Diamond he was bisexual and she was upset he took so long to tell her. “I’ve been very concerned with Diamond and her backlash,” Carlton said during the reunion, which aired on YouTube. “I want to make it very clear that the woman that I fell in love with, I never felt that she was biphobic, homophobic, or that she wouldn’t love me. I was just afraid that we would have some issues that we would have to work through.” Carlton explained that in retrospect, he regrets the way he handled his situation with Diamond. The scene of the two fighting also includes Diamond walking away from Carlton, yelling out her version of Beyoncé’s “Don’t Hurt Yourself.”

“Watch my ass [move] to the next dick boy. Who the fuck do you think I am?” Diamond says. “You ain't married to no average bitch, boy.” During the reunion she joked about her use of the lyrics, saying, “I’ve been waiting on Beyoncé to call me because everyone’s been loving that for some reason.” Diamond also explained that her intent in that moment was to have a more in-depth conversation with Carlton, but things took a turn. “My goal right there in that scene was just to talk to him and get more understanding because I didn't know about it,” she said. “I didn't want it to get crazy and out of control.” After the show started streaming, both cast members said they received death threats online. While Carlton said he “deserves some of the feedback” he’s received from viewers because of the way he treated his then-fiancé, he was fearful of such a negative reaction to him speaking his truth to an international audience on Netflix. “It was very important to me to preserve my personal space and my mental space because subject matters like that can take you down a dark road,” he said. “So in the back of your mind you're thinking, ‘Oh my god, did I really just share my entire life?’” Carlton explained that part of him feels “very free since doing the show,” and another part of him “is just very disappointed that love didn’t work out the way I wanted for it to.” But both Carlton and Diamond are on good terms now — he reached out to Diamond prior to the reunion, he said either on her birthday or over the holidays, and while they have no plans to get back together in the future because Diamond saw Carlton’s reaction as a red flag, she’s forgiven him. “I’m not proposing to you, but I want to get down on one knee and apologize again at eye level,” Carlton said, kneeling down and holding the original ring that he gave to her on the show. “And I hope that you take this ring again as a significant piece of our friendship and the start of something beautiful without any kind of plan.” Before hugging, Diamond said, “I do. I accept your apology and I do forgive you.” Kenny Barnes and Kelly Chase, who didn’t end up tying the knot, also appeared on the reunion. Kelly is still single and Kenny said he’s currently in a relationship. Meanwhile, everyone’s favorite Love Is Blind couple Lauren Speed and Cameron Hamilton are still happily married and even got a dog, which they named Sparks in honor of their love story.

