Lori Loughlin Reportedly Won’t Return To Netflix’s “Fuller House” For Its Final Season

Full House actor Lori Loughlin reportedly won’t return to the Netflix reboot Fuller House for its fifth and final season after being charged in the college admissions fraud scandal, according to reports in Deadline and TV Line.

“She’s toast, it’s over,” a source told Deadline about Loughlin’s future on Fuller House.

Representatives for Netflix didn’t immediately respond to BuzzFeed News’ request for comment.

Loughlin played the role of Aunt Becky on the reboot, which has run for four seasons. She was not a series regular and acted as a recurring guest star on the show, appearing in four of 13 episodes in Season 4.

The possibility of Loughlin’s departure would not have a significant impact on Fuller House, given the fact that the actor appeared so infrequently and Season 5 hasn’t begun filming yet. The final season will start streaming on Netflix sometime in late 2019.

A representative for Loughlin had no comment.

Loughlin was arrested on Wednesday in the highly-publicized college admissions scam and faces felony charges to commit conspiracy, mail fraud, and honest services mail fraud. She was released on a $1 million bond. Her husband, Mossimo Giannulli, also faces charges.

In light of her arrest, the Hallmark channel also parted ways with Loughlin this week. The actor was a series regular on When Calls the Heart, a drama series on the network that’s currently in its sixth season. The show is also one of the most-watched cable TV shows.