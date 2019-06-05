Lamar Odom Said It Haunts Him Every Day That He Cheated On Khloé Kardashian

“She was my angel,” Odom said during an interview on BuzzFeed News’ Facebook Watch show Profile .

Erich Bartlebaugh for BuzzFeed News

Lamar Odom has opened up about his past drug addiction and marriage to Khloé Kardashian, saying he regrets ever cheating on his former wife.

“That haunts me every day,” Odom said during an interview on BuzzFeed News’ Facebook Watch show Profile that aired Wednesday. “You marry someone after 30 days, they never leave your heart.”

Kardashian and Odom famously married in 2009 after knowing each other for just 30 days. After being estranged and filing for divorce, Odom was hospitalized and became comatose after a suspected overdose at a brothel in Nevada. The former LA Laker revealed how Kardashian helped him in his recovery.

“She was my angel,” the former Laker said about Kardashian, who visited him regularly when he was hospitalized. “When I woke up out of the coma, my memory was terrible and I couldn’t walk or talk, and just her spirit, always being there, her bringing pictures of my mother, my grandmother, just to help me bring my memory back.” “She’s a trooper,” he said.

Odom, who is promoting his new memoir Darkness to Light, said that he still hears from Kardashian once in a while, although he wouldn’t consider them to be friends or closely acquainted. According to Odom, she’s almost able to laugh about his infidelity now. “She texted me yesterday, she texted me, ‘Laugh out loud. I didn’t know that you remembered that story,’” Odom said. “And the story she’s talking about is when she comes to the hotel and finds two women and puts her hands on one of them.” But in Darkness to Light, Odom wrote that one of the most “regrettable” moments of his life was when he threatened to kill Kardashian when he was high on cocaine and ecstasy with his friends. “Khloé came down and knocked on the door. I opened it suddenly and grabbed her forcefully by the shoulders, which frightened her. ‘What the fuck are you doing?’ I screamed, out of my mind,” he wrote in the book. “I said: ‘You trying to embarrass me in front of my friends? I’ll fucking kill you! You don’t know what I’m capable of.’”

Michael Buckner