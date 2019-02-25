Lady Gaga Won Her First-Ever Oscar For "Shallow" In "A Star Is Born"

"I love you, Mom and Dad. Bradley. There's not a single person on the planet that could have sang this song with me but you. Thank you for believing in us. Thank you so much," she said on stage.

Lady Gaga is officially an Oscar winner now that “Shallow” from A Star Is Born won Best Original Song at the Academy Awards Sunday night.

Lady Gaga follows in the footsteps of Barbra Streisand, who also won the same award for her iteration of A Star Is Born. Streisand’s “Evergreen” won Best Original Song in 1977.

Gaga was also nominated in the Best Actress category for her role as Ally in the film, which garnered a total of seven nominations, including Best Picture, Best Actor, Best Actress, Best Supporting Actor, Best Adapted Screenplay, Best Cinematography, and Best Sound Mixing.

This is Lady Gaga’s first Oscar win, but she earned her first nomination in 2016. The singer was also up for Best Original Song for her work on "Til It Happens to You,” a song she cowrote and sang for The Hunting Ground, a 2015 documentary about rape on US college campuses.

The singer also gave a powerful performance of the song at the 2016 Academy Awards, bringing 52 sexual assault survivors onstage with her.