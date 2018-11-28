Lady Gaga Said She Hopes The #MeToo And Time’s Up Movements Inspire Women To Keep Speaking Up

Lady Gaga, who stars as Ally in the 2018 remake of A Star Is Born, said she’s optimistic about the future of the #MeToo and Time’s Up movements in a recent roundtable interview with the Hollywood Reporter.

“That's what is so exciting with the #MeToo movement and Time's Up, to see men coming to stand by our side and say, ‘We want you to be loud. We want to hear your voices,’” Lady Gaga said.

“It's really remarkable.”

Lady Gaga was joined by Glenn Close, Kathryn Hahn, Nicole Kidman, Regina King, and Rachel Weisz in the Hollywood Reporter roundtable, an annual interview for the magazine.

The actor said she was about 19 years old when she entered the music business and that “it was the rule, not the exception, that you would walk into a recording studio and be harassed.”

“It was just the way that it was,” she said.

Despite having spoken up about being sexually assaulted when she was younger, Lady Gaga said that the “boys club” in place protected people from being on the receiving end of repercussions for their actions.