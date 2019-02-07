Kyle MacLachlan Shared Some Advice For Timothée Chalamet About The "Dune" Remake

The actor said the people behind the remake are “getting together a great cast together with really talented people.”

MacLachlan gave his nod of approval to this new iteration of Dune when he appeared on BuzzFeed News’ Twitter morning show AM to DM on Thursday morning.

The actor is, of course, also known for playing Paul Atreides in the 1984 film Dune , which is now being remade with Timothée Chalamet, Rebecca Ferguson, Stellan Skarsgard, and Charlotte Rampling.

Kyle MacLachlan is famous for his many roles in iconic films and TV series over the years, from Desperate Housewives and Sex and the City to Twin Peaks and Portlandia .

Denis Villeneuve, who directed Arrival (2016), is at the helm of the new Dune movie, and is also co-writing the script with Eric Roth and Jon Spaihts.

“It’s a challenging piece of material to try to bring to the screen, so I wish him luck with that,” MacLachlan said.

“If anyone can do it, he’ll do a great job...he’s a great filmmaker.”

The actor said he’s long been a fan of the original 1965 novel written by Frank Herbert, and that since it’s such a lengthy text he’s curious to see how the new version of the movie because, according to MacLachlan, “there are three sections you can break that into three movies and still have a lot leftover.”

“I’m kind of a nerd about the book. I read it when I was 15 for the first time. I read it every year, I really know the book very well,” MacLachlan said.

The Oscar-nominated Chalamet is set to play Paul Atreides in the Dune remake, the same character MacLachlan portrayed in the 1984 film.

As far as any advice MacLachlan has for Chalamet on taking on the role, MacLachlan joked about a drug that’s popular in the sci-fi world: “Go easy on the spice.”