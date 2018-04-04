KJ Apa Is Replacing Kian Lawley In “The Hate U Give”

"Due to the controversy surrounding his past comments and behavior, Kian Lawley will no longer appear in The Hate U Give," a spokesperson for 20th Century Fox said in a statement to BuzzFeed News in February. "The studio plans to recast the role of Chris and reshoot scenes as needed."

In a statement to BuzzFeed News at the time, Lawley said: "Words have power and can do damage. I own mine and I am sorry. I respect Fox’s decision to recast this role for The Hate U Give as it is an important story, and it would not be appropriate for me to be involved considering the actions of my past."

A source also confirmed to BuzzFeed News that CAA talent agency parted ways with Lawley in light of the video.