KJ Apa Is Replacing Kian Lawley In “The Hate U Give”
The Riverdale star will take Lawley's role after the actor was fired for making racist remarks.
KJ Apa, best known for playing Archie on the CW’s Riverdale, is replacing Kian Lawley in the upcoming film The Hate U Give. Apa will fill the role of Chris, lead character Starr Carter’s (Amandla Stenberg) boyfriend, a source close to the film confirmed to BuzzFeed News.
Lawley was fired from The Hate U Give back in February after a video of the actor making racist remarks surfaced online.
The film, which does not have a release date yet, is based on the 2017 novel written by Angie Thomas.
The Hate U Give originally filmed from September to November 2017, and production started up again this month so Apa can film his scenes. Apa and his costar, Stenberg, haven't been shy about posting photos and videos of each other on Instagram while working together.
