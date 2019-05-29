Kit Harington Has Checked Into A Wellness Retreat In The Wake Of The “Game Of Thrones” Finale

Game of Thrones actor Kit Harington has checked into a wellness retreat in the wake of the series finale, his representative told BuzzFeed News.

“Kit has decided to utilize this break in his schedule as an opportunity to spend some time at a wellness retreat to work on some personal issues,” the representative said in an email.

On Tuesday, Page Six reported that Harington had checked into a luxury health retreat in Connecticut weeks before the finale aired on May 19. According to the report, Harington has been doing cognitive behavioral therapy, meditating, and practicing other psychological exercises to better cope with stress related to the Game of Thrones ending.

In HBO's behind-the-scenes documentary The Last Watch, viewers can see Harington's emotional reaction to finding out for the first time that his character, Jon Snow, kills Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke).

Harington said in a recent interview with Variety that after he found out the fate of his character and the show, he started going to therapy.

“That was a time when I started therapy and started talking to people. I had felt very unsafe, and I wasn’t talking to anyone,” Harington said.

In the same interview, the actor said his “darkest period” was when Jon Snow died and came back to life because of the intense focus on his character.

“I really didn’t like the focus of the whole show coming onto Jon,” he said. “When you become the cliffhanger of a TV show, and a TV show probably at the height of its power, the focus on you is fucking terrifying.”