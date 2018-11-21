Kim Kardashian West Said Kanye's Sometimes Bothered By Her Sexy Instagram Photos

Kim Kardashian West appeared on an episode of The Ellen Show set to air Wednesday, where host Ellen DeGeneres did her usual gag of trying to freak out her guests.

But Kardashian West also revealed to the talk show host that her husband, Kanye West, isn't always thrilled with the sexy pics she famously posts to Instagram.

"You can get in trouble with your husband sometimes over too many photos like that," she told host Ellen Degeneres.

The mom of three said her rapper husband can be bothered by the photos, but he is also supportive.

"It's like half and half," she said. "He always wants me to be me and feel confident and we're having fun, but it also bothers him."