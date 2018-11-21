Kim Kardashian West Said Kanye's Sometimes Bothered By Her Sexy Instagram Photos
"You can get in trouble with your husband sometimes over too many photos like that," she said.
Kim Kardashian West appeared on an episode of The Ellen Show set to air Wednesday, where host Ellen DeGeneres did her usual gag of trying to freak out her guests.
But Kardashian West also revealed to the talk show host that her husband, Kanye West, isn't always thrilled with the sexy pics she famously posts to Instagram.
"You can get in trouble with your husband sometimes over too many photos like that," she told host Ellen Degeneres.
The mom of three said her rapper husband can be bothered by the photos, but he is also supportive.
"It's like half and half," she said. "He always wants me to be me and feel confident and we're having fun, but it also bothers him."
When Ellen asked about one specific photo of Kardashian West licking a spoon while wearing only underpants, the reality star revealed said she wasn't actually wearing that outfit while baking.
"That outfit I probably had on under the sweats, but sometimes you gotta do some things for the 'gram, " she said.
"So we do little impromptu photo shoots just for Instagram, but I wasn't walking around baking like that."
Kardashian West said she "goes through waves" on her Instagram, alternating between sexy photos that make West uncomfortable and "more conservative" content.
"Sometimes I'm like 'OK, I'll be more conservative on my Instagram,'" she said. "Sometimes I really have to get something out if I'm feeling good about myself or I've been working out really hard, and then I'll post something and he'll get upset. It's a cycle."
Kardashian West is one of the biggest and most influential stars on Instagram with 120 million followers — the same amount as Beyoncé.
-
Krystie Yandoli is an entertainment editor for BuzzFeed News and is based in New York.
Contact Krystie Lee Yandoli at krystie.yandoli@buzzfeed.com.
Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.