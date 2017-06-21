Kim Kardashian And Kanye West Are Having A Third Child Via A Surrogate
North and Saint are going to have another sibling!
Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are expecting a third child via a surrogate, a source with knowledge of the situation confirmed to BuzzFeed News on Wednesday.
Kardashian has publicly discussed her pregnancy complications with both her daughter, North (who's now 4 years old), and her son, Saint (who's a year and a half). In a blog post titled "High-Risk Pregnancy," the reality star wrote about how she has preeclampsia, which makes the birthing process more difficult:
We induced my labor and I had North soon after. Right after delivery, the placenta usually then comes out. Mine did not. My placenta stayed attached inside my uterus, which is a condition called placenta accreta. This is a high-risk condition that happens when the placenta grows too deeply into the uterine wall.
My doctor had to stick his entire arm in me and detach the placenta with his hand, scraping it away from my uterus with his fingernails. How disgusting and painful!!! My mom was crying; she had never seen anything like this before. My delivery was fairly easy, but then going through that—it was the most painful experience of my life! They gave me a second epidural but we were racing against time, so I just had to deal.
And on the most reason season of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, Kardashian spoke openly about her interest in finding a surrogate to carry her third child after doctors instructed her it would be dangerous for her to endure another pregnancy.
In the Season 13 finale, which aired on June 11, she even asked her sister Khloe if she would be her surrogate. After some contemplation, Khloe decided to focus on starting a family with her boyfriend, Tristan Thompson.
Fans of the couple are freaking out in response to the news.
Some even joked about wishing they were carrying the Kardashian-West baby.
It would really be quite the addition to one's résumé.
Some bashed and criticized the couple for using a surrogate...
And others were ~not~ here for it.
The Kardashian-West family continues to grow!
This story is developing and will continue to be updated.
Kate Aurthur contributed reporting to this story.
