Kim Kardashian And Kanye West Are Having A Third Child Via A Surrogate

North and Saint are going to have another sibling!

By Krystie Lee Yandoli

Krystie Lee Yandoli

BuzzFeed News Reporter

Posted on June 21, 2017, at 12:01 p.m. ET

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are expecting a third child via a surrogate, a source with knowledge of the situation confirmed to BuzzFeed News on Wednesday.

People magazine was the first to report the news. Representatives for the couple have not responded to BuzzFeed News&#x27; requests for comments and more information.
Noel Vasquez / Getty Images

Kardashian has publicly discussed her pregnancy complications with both her daughter, North (who's now 4 years old), and her son, Saint (who's a year and a half). In a blog post titled "High-Risk Pregnancy," the reality star wrote about how she has preeclampsia, which makes the birthing process more difficult:

We induced my labor and I had North soon after. Right after delivery, the placenta usually then comes out. Mine did not. My placenta stayed attached inside my uterus, which is a condition called placenta accreta. This is a high-risk condition that happens when the placenta grows too deeply into the uterine wall.

My doctor had to stick his entire arm in me and detach the placenta with his hand, scraping it away from my uterus with his fingernails. How disgusting and painful!!! My mom was crying; she had never seen anything like this before. My delivery was fairly easy, but then going through that—it was the most painful experience of my life! They gave me a second epidural but we were racing against time, so I just had to deal.

And on the most reason season of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, Kardashian spoke openly about her interest in finding a surrogate to carry her third child after doctors instructed her it would be dangerous for her to endure another pregnancy.

E! / Via youtube.com

In the Season 13 finale, which aired on June 11, she even asked her sister Khloe if she would be her surrogate. After some contemplation, Khloe decided to focus on starting a family with her boyfriend, Tristan Thompson.

E! / Via youtube.com
Fans of the couple are freaking out in response to the news.

Hold up can I be kim and kanye's third baby instead?
Ankita @SankiAnkita

I can't believe Kim and Kanye are actually going to have a third baby soon!!! I wonder when the baby is due!!
Emma @kimyonceee

Some even joked about wishing they were carrying the Kardashian-West baby.

Mad I wasn't picked to be Kim and Kanye's surrogate.
Kelly Andersen @kellyamedia

I would be Kim K's surrogate in a heartbeat wtf it's probably like a lifetime salary for 9 months work
liv @livfatale

Damnit I wanted to be Kim and Kanyes surrogate
Dee @dariannemast

It would really be quite the addition to one's résumé.

You imagine that in someone's resume Job History: Nine months carrying Kanye West and Kim Kardashians baby 😳
Natbron @NatBron

Kim and Kanye hired a surrogate to carry their next baby. That surrogate is about to have the greatest LinkedIn page of all time.
Comedy Central @ComedyCentral

Some bashed and criticized the couple for using a surrogate...

Kanye and Kim want a third baby they about to pay 45K for an surrogate. Kim say she not messing her body up no more lol
RICH HOMIE BRIAN @AKASTREETZ

Can you imagine being Kim and Kanye's surrogate and carrying their baby about 😐 wtf
Ross James Duncan @rossjduncan

Kim and Kanye are really keeping up with the Carters trying to have baby number 3, huh?
Ƙıɴg Kεnføʀɗ IV 🇬🇭 @Negreauxdamus

And others were ~not~ here for it.

Me taking down anyone who bashes Kim Kardashian for using a surrogate
uncultured swine @k8mcgarry

Y'all out here bashing Kim K. about using a surrogate? Must not know all that she's gone thru w/ other pregnancies. Leave this one alone.
Keonté @IamKeonte

The Kardashian-West family continues to grow!

Kim Kardashian West / Via instagram.com

This story is developing and will continue to be updated.

Kate Aurthur contributed reporting to this story.

