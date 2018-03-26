Kim Cattrall Tweeted About Cynthia Nixon Running For Governor And People Think She Threw Shade
"I support and respect any former colleague’s right to make their own career choices."
In case you missed it, actor Cynthia Nixon announced her campaign for governor of New York last week.
And it didn't take long for Kristin Davis, her former Sex and the City costar, to declare her support.
And now, Kim Cattrall has weighed in on Nixon's decision to run while answering a fan's question on Twitter.
"I support & respect any former colleague's right to make their own career choices," Cattrall tweeted Thursday.
ADVERTISEMENT
Nixon replied on Twitter, thanking Cattrall, who played Samantha on HBO's Sex and the City.
But a lot of people thought Cattrall's message about a "former colleague" was cold.
ADVERTISEMENT
Cattrall retweeted someone who referenced a Fox News article about her tweet and said, "Funny how Fox News considers the words 'I support and respect' as dismissive."
The Nixon tweet comes after the third Sex and the City film was shut down, followed by reports of drama between the cast members.
-
Krystie Yandoli is an entertainment editor for BuzzFeed News and is based in New York.
Contact Krystie Lee Yandoli at krystie.yandoli@buzzfeed.com.
Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.