Kim Cattrall ‏Tweeted About Cynthia Nixon Running For Governor And People Think She Threw Shade

"I support and respect any former colleague’s right to make their own career choices."

By Krystie Lee Yandoli

Posted on March 26, 2018, at 2:01 p.m. ET

In case you missed it, actor Cynthia Nixon announced her campaign for governor of New York last week.

Timothy A. Clary / AFP / Getty Images

And it didn't take long for Kristin Davis, her former Sex and the City costar, to declare her support.

I am so proud of @CynthiaNixon , no one cares more than she does about EVERY person getting a fair change and a good education. I know that she would be an excellent Governor ! https://t.co/xEAyRxFBb8
Kristin Davis @KristinDavis

I am so proud of @CynthiaNixon , no one cares more than she does about EVERY person getting a fair change and a good education. I know that she would be an excellent Governor ! https://t.co/xEAyRxFBb8

And now, Kim Cattrall ‏has weighed in on Nixon's decision to run while answering a fan's question on Twitter.

Getty Images

"I support & respect any former colleague's right to make their own career choices," Cattrall tweeted Thursday.

I support &amp; respect any former colleague’s right to make their own career choices. https://t.co/zae7nJ6VFi
Kim Cattrall @KimCattrall

I support &amp; respect any former colleague’s right to make their own career choices. https://t.co/zae7nJ6VFi

Nixon replied on Twitter, thanking Cattrall, who played Samantha on HBO's Sex and the City.

@KimCattrall Hey, Kim! Thanks much. XOXO
Cynthia Nixon @CynthiaNixon

@KimCattrall Hey, Kim! Thanks much. XOXO

But a lot of people thought Cattrall's message about a "former colleague" was cold.

@KimCattrall
Michael Erickson @mistererickson

@KimCattrall

@KimCattrall There is a thousand different meanings in that response!
nikki norton @nikkinorton2

@KimCattrall There is a thousand different meanings in that response!

@KimCattrall So shady son 🤦‍♂️ridiculous
T.J.D. @Just_Confidence

@KimCattrall So shady son 🤦‍♂️ridiculous

@KimCattrall Sounds abit stone cold. Not ‘friend’ but ‘colleague’ :/ Maybe im just reading more into this. I like to think all 4 of them hang out together in NY shopping and stuff haha. I know they were just working together and its not how it works most of the time but its a nice image
Adam Felstead @Felstable

@KimCattrall Sounds abit stone cold. Not ‘friend’ but ‘colleague’ :/ Maybe im just reading more into this. I like to think all 4 of them hang out together in NY shopping and stuff haha. I know they were just working together and its not how it works most of the time but its a nice image

Cattrall retweeted someone who referenced a Fox News article about her tweet and said, "Funny how Fox News considers the words 'I support and respect' as dismissive."

Twitter: @B_r_a_d_R

The Nixon tweet comes after the third Sex and the City film was shut down, followed by reports of drama between the cast members.

BuzzFeed News has reached out to representatives for Nixon and Cattrall for comment.
Bryan Bedder / Getty Images

