“Killing Eve” Has Been Renewed For A Third Season With A Brand-New Showrunner

One day after its Season 2 premiere, BBC America on Monday announced Killing Eve has been renewed for a third season with a new showrunner, Suzanne Heathcote, serving as lead writer and executive producer.

“I’m very excited that the Killing Eve baton is being passed onto another incredible writer for Season 3,” Phoebe Waller-Bridge, who created the show, said in a statement. “We can sleep soundly knowing these characters are safe in Suzanne Heathcote’s hilariously murderous hands.”

Waller-Bridge acted as lead writer for the first season of Killing Eve, which stars Sandra Oh, followed by Emerald Fennell, who led the charge on Season 2.

“It’s been such an exciting year for me on Killing Eve. I think it’s cool that this tradition has been built into this untraditional show. Inheriting some of Phoebe’s characters was a treat — I can’t wait to see what Suzanne does next,” Fennell said.

With only one season under its belt, Killing Eve was a critical success, earning two Emmy award nominations and 14 BAFTA TV Award nominations. Oh even won a Screen Actors Guild award in the Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series category for her portrayal of Eve Polastri, an MI5 officer who’s hunting skilled assassin Villanelle (Jodie Comer).

Sarah Barnett, AMC Networks' entertainment president who oversees BBC America, previously told BuzzFeed News that a change in showrunner was a strong possibility for future seasons of Killing Eve.

"I think the key thing is maintaining a through line with the incredible understanding our actors have of their characters,” Barnett said. “So much of the show has been established, I think, in terms of these characters and in terms of this amazing casting... I think that there's a lot that will keep this show going...if the writers change season to season, it's about picking great people."